Politics
The Turkish President says that electricity production of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant begins at the end of the year
Istanbul
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday a major step in the country's energy sector and its first nuclear power plant.
“At the end of this year, we will start trial production and produce the first electricity of Akkuyu (nuclear power plant),” said Erdogan at the Istanbul natural resources summit.
With the completion of other reactors, the Akkuyu nuclear power plant should operate at full capacity in 2028, he said.
The president highlighted the role of Türkiye in the fight against global energy security, in particular in the light of the current energy challenges in Europe.
“We have undertaken many initiatives to contribute to regional energy security to help facilitate the energy crisis in European countries,” said Erdogan.
“The emergence of Türkiye as a refuge during the energy crises of Europe is in no way a coincidence,” he added.
The president also reported the final stages of the ambitious project, which began in 2017: “The construction of the first reactor of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is almost finished”.
In addition to nuclear advances, Erdogan also discussed the country's resources abroad. “We are aiming to start the first production this year in one of the gold fields in Niger for which we have obtained a license,” he said.
Stressing the country's energy achievements, Erdogan said: “With operations in Gabar (in the south-east of Türkiye), our production of daily oil through Türkiye exceeded 135,000 barrels at the end of March 2025, establishing a record.”
Oruc Reis seismic exploration ship
Erdogan said that the Türkiye seismic exploration ship, Oruc Reis, continues its 3D seismic exploration activities in three different places, each covering an area of 5,000 square kilometers in the Somali seas.
“Until now, 3,700 square kilometers, or 90% of the project area of 4,111 square kilometers have been scanned. Oruc Reis will finish his work this month. If these studies give positive results, we will go to the next step, namely drilling.
“As part of the production sharing agreements that we have signed with Somalia, it will carry out work in three separate land areas of 16,000 square kilometers” in the Eastern African country, he said.
The Turkish President said that the drilling phase will be launched after seismic data collection activities.
If these studies lead to a discovery, strategic cooperation between the two countries will gain a different dimension, said Erdogan.
“Our Somali brothers and sisters will also benefit from this process very seriously. This process, which means the transfer of technology, the development of infrastructure, the increase in employment and new investments for Somalia, hope, will accelerate even more the economic development of Somalia,” he added.
Oruc Reis, accosted at the Maritime Port of Mogadishu last October for its mission to explore oil and natural gas off the coast of Somalia.
Türkiye reinforcing links with Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia on energy
Erdogan said Türkiye strengthens his “strong” relations with Pakistan, Indonesia and Malaysia in the energy field.
“All these steps are of great importance in terms of access to new energy resources in Asia and increased energy security,” he said.
Stressing that a joint tender agreement with Hungary Mol Company for three different areas in Hungary, Erdogan said it also concluded agreements for liquefied natural gas supply from 2027 with two large oil companies based in the United Kingdom and France.
“We have also concluded important agreements for the supply of natural gas to Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary. We have taken many initiatives to contribute to the energy security of the region in order to mitigate the energy crisis felt by European countries,” he added.
Gas Turkmene via CASPIAN pipeline
He said that the Turkmenistan natural gas flow across Iran started on March 1, and more than 250 million cubic meters of gas have been provided so far on this line.
“We hope we have ensured the flow of a total of 1.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas by the end of the year.
“At this point, our first plan is to extend the agreement for five more years, and our ultimate goal is to bring Turkmen gas to our country via the Caspian pipeline,” he said.
“If we can achieve this, we will have the opportunity to provide a much higher amount of gas flows to our country and in Europe.”
The president said that work in the field of renewable energies also continues at full speed.
