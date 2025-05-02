Politics
The State Department pushes America to the first program with China, Ukraine and Immigration
Washington (TNND) More than 100 days after the start of the Trump administration, the State Department focuses on the projection of the force message of presidents and world leadership in the country and abroad.
The deputy spokesman for the State Department Tommy Pigott attributes the partnership between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump to explain why the department has accomplished so much at the start of the year.
We will continue to see this vision with President Trump leading this first foreign policy in America, then secretary Rubio and others implementing this vision in collaboration between agencies, said Pigott.
But the role of Rubios in the Trump administration continues to grow. In addition to his responsibility as Secretary of State, he was appointed Interim advisor of national security After Mike Waltz was appointed ambassador to the United Nations THURSDAY.
Pigott says that the secretary can manage additional responsibilities.
“We have already seen so many results because of President Trump, Secretary Rubio, collaboration throughout the team,” he said. I think what is going on now testifies to collaboration, communication and the fact that we have given results and we will continue to provide results.
Price talks in China
Price negotiations with China are a high priority both for the President and the American people.
We are going to put the American worker first, said Pigott. Another important problem with many who we are dealing with is the fentanyl flow.
Trump has issued prices against China both for the trade deficit and the role of countries in Fentanyl production This makes its way to the United States on the other side of the border.
Fentanyl is a main cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45, Pigott said. President Trump took measures from the start of his administration to combat this flow and many fentanyl precursors. Start in China, that's where they start, then they cross our border by various means, generally with cartels.
Russia and Ukraine
In Eastern Europe, Russia and Ukraine are still locked in war.
Wednesday, the The United States and Ukraine have signed a mineral agreement This should generate income for both countries. However, this does not guarantee American military assistance if the fighting continues or degenerate.
On a global scale, he points out that the United States wants Peace in the region.
Being devoted to other projects in Ukraine to see this reconstruction, said Pigott. This mutual economic benefit between the United States and Ukraine. And what it does is also sending a clear message that the United States has interests acquired in Ukraine and acquired economic interests in Ukraine.
Illegal immigration
Rubio also delivers the illegal repression of Trump immigration.
What we see now are the illegal border crossings down 95% compared to last year, Pigott said. It is a clear promise made, a promise taken from this administration, and it is partly because of the work that secretary Rubio and others have done.
In addition to helping to stop the border passages, Rubio favored a relationship with the president of El Salvadors Nayib Bukele at the start of the administration.
Bukele now Accepts deportees of all nationality to the prisons of El Salvadorien. The Senate Democrats recently threatened to vote that would require a human rights report on one of these prisons. If the vote is adopted, the State Department could be responsible for making the report.
I will not preview or speculate on what could happen in terms of congress, but I would like to thank El Salvador, said Pigott. “In partnership with us to approach this illegal immigration crisis. And once again, as a perfect example of how this transnational crime affects so many nations in our region, how it must end and how the American people want them to end.
He stressed that El Salvadors prisons have reduced crime in their country and have worked to end the illegal immigration crisis in the United States.
We have a first foreign policy in America in the State Department every day. From the first day that secretary Rubio set foot in the building, he pursued a foreign policy in America, said Pigott. But when we do this, we find this common interest, this mutual interest in working with other countries and it makes everyone better.
|
Sources
2/ https://ktxs.com/news/nation-world/state-department-pushes-america-first-agenda-with-china-ukraine-immigration-zelenskyy-putin-russia-tariff-marco-rubio-donald-trump-bukele-abrego-garcia-fentanyl-russia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Toronto Public Health warns of possible measles exposure at major tourist attractions – Toronto
- British Weather: As the temperature drops sharply, the bank vacation in May | British news
- The State Department pushes America to the first program with China, Ukraine and Immigration
- Trump doubles on the threat of ending Harvards tax exemption | News
- Now, the American vice-president, JD Vance, gives the update of the commercial agreement in India, explains the PM Modi Tough negotiator | World News
- Projecting 2025 FSU Football Depth Chart: What does the attack look like after spring?
- Apple CEO Rates could cost $ 900 million in this quarter
- After completing the results of local election, the work supports immigration policy “ongoing challenge.
- The most popular program, AI and Roy Suryo are the subject of a Jokowi diploma in
- England reveals team for Zimbabwe test prior to Blockbuster Home Summer of Cricket
- Auto parts entering the United States come into force
- White House Pitles Bathing expenses in Trump's budgetary plan