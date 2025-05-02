India and Pakistan are our future





India and Pakistan slide towards war. Maybe we should not be surprised. There has been bad blood between the two nations related since their semi-conjoot entry in 1947. Indeed, the blood circumstances of their birth defined their future enmity.

That with everything else, we were slow to wake up with the danger of conflict between the two nuclear states. They fought at least three, probably four wars before, but never with the bomb.

The current tensions have been launched by the terrorist murder of the last months of 26 Indian tourists in the undivided Indian part of Kashmir. Delhi accuses Islamabad of being behind the attacks. Islamabad angry the accusation. The two countries have reduced diplomatic links, closed their borders and refused their airspace. India has announced the cancellation of a water sharing agreement that had survived all previous wars a threat that Pakistan considers existential.

Why did things degenerate so quickly? Part of the answer concerns personalities. The chief of the India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already been accused of having deliberately attached tensions with Pakistan for political purposes, and there was indignation when he canceled the autonomy of the cashmere in 2019.

Pakistan army chief Asim Munnir, second on the left standing on tank, sings “long live Pakistan” with soldiers during military exercises in the Tilla Field shooting field in the Jhelum district, Pakistan, May 1, 2025. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP)

Pakistan, for its part, is actually managed by a military junta. The civilian politician who would sweep power tomorrow in a free survey, Imran Khan, is kept in prison to prevent him from participating in the elections. The armed forces believe that their legitimacy is in doubt.

None of this would be a problem if there was no deeply rooted antagonism between the two states. This antagonism cannot be divorced atrocities that accompanied their partition when they have become independent of Great Britain.

I read a few accounts of eye witness to inter -municipal violence in 1947 when I was younger, and I can barely resolve to think, even less to write, what happened.

Nirad Chaudhuri was one of the most expressive authors of his generation, but he could not find any language for what he had witnessed:

I weighed almost all the words and sentences that the murderous ferocity of man, distinct from his ferocity warrior, contributed to the vocabulary of the European peoples: massacre, pogrom, lynching, shooting, drowning, st. bartholomew, vespers sicilians, blood-sang, genoconde, Bulgarian genicity, armenian massacres, belasse, etc. etc., but find them all inadequate.

Chaudhuri was talking about what he had seen in Delhi, where blood samples were relatively contained. What happened along the new limit was unimaginable.

Men, women and children were tortured, mutilated, raped, burned alive, blinded with acid or chili powder, boiled in cauldrons and hacked in pieces. Goondas groups have massacred patients in their hospital beds, their children in their classrooms and their worshipers in their mosques and temples.

The Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol while they keep in a busy market in Srinagar, Indian controlled cashmere, April 29, 2025. (Photo AP / Mukhtar Khan)

The grosiest massacres took place in trains which transported refugees through the new border. They would stop on their destinations with dripping blood from each opening, and not a single passenger still does not breathe. Sometimes a message would have been cracked on the side: a gift from India or a gift from Pakistan.

The remarkable thing for me is not the continuous tension between the two states after that, but that it has not followed their diaspora communities in North America, the Gulf and elsewhere.

This is particularly true for Great Britain, where migrants from South Asia came largely from the provinces which were most marked by the atrocities of Gujarat, Kashmir, Bengal, and especially Punjab. The children of the authors and the victims managed to live in the same cities, the same streets, leaving their quarrels behind them.

I asked Muslim, Sikhs and Hindu friends if they never discussed them (obviously, you have to get to know someone before you can ask for such a thing). Almost always, the answer is a look of polite perplexity and a remark in the sense of the reason why he devil would like to drag all this?

This unwavering and rather beautiful fact is a tribute to individualistic morality which dominated the anglosphere when migration occurred. Unlike most cultures, he left no space for the concepts of Vendetta. We were responsible for our own actions.

Trump alone destroys global conservatism

What worries me is that, in the current era of identity policy, we return to the pre-modern concepts of community or tribal categorization. We teach our children to pursue inherited grievances. We define people by if their ancestors were slaves or slave owners. Unsurprisingly, this has led to more inter -municipal tension among the British communities in South Asia than in the past despite their greatest distance from the conflict.

However, that is the least. Unless it is verified, the identity policy will not simply lead to Balkanization. This will lead to the end of our open societies.

