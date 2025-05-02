The American army provides for a potential parade of 6,600 soldiers for Trump's birthday | Donald Trump





Detailed army plans for a potential military parade on Donald Trumps' birthday in June call more than 6,600 soldiers, at least 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, seven bands and perhaps a few thousand civilians, Associated Press learned.

At the same time, Fox News reported that the parade was a final green light and would occur on June 14, the 250th anniversary of the United States army as well as the own anniversary, when it becomes 79.

In addition to the soldiers in active service, the parade will include reconstitutors, equipment and more than a variety of historic American war conflicts in civil war and the two most recent conflicts in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, Fox reported.

The president provides for a historic celebration of the 250th anniversary of Armys who will honor the generations of altruistic Americans who risked everything for our freedom, said Vince Haley, director of the Blank House domestic policy, told the point of sale.

The planning documents obtained by AP are dated April 29 and 30 and were not publicly published. They represent the most recent Armys plan for its anniversary festival for a long time planned on the National Mall and the newly added element a large military parade that Trump had long wanted but is still being discussed.

Although the slides do not include any prices estimate, it would probably cost tens of millions of dollars to set up a parade of this size. The costs include the movement of military vehicles, equipment, planes and troops from across Washington and the need to feed and accommodate thousands of soldiers.

The high costs interrupted the trumps for a parade during his first mandate, and the tanks and other heavy vehicles which are among the latest Armys plans have raised concerns of city officials concerning damage to the roads.

Asked on the plans for a parade, an army spokesman Steve Warren, said Thursday that no final decision had been made.

The Dave Butler pass, another army spokesman, added that the army was enthusiastic about the plans of its birthday.

We want to make an event that the whole nation can celebrate with us, said Butler. We want the Americans to know their army and their soldiers. A parade could be part of it, and we think it will be an excellent addition to what we have already planned.

Other familiar with the documents, which spoke under the guise of anonymity because the plans were not finalized, said that they represent Armys' plans when it is preparing for all approval of the White House of the Parade. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

There has not yet been an official approval. Changes made to the plans have been made in recent weeks and others are likely.

In a social article of truth Thursday evening which did not mention the June 14 plans, Trump wrote, we will start celebrating our victories again! He swore to rename on May 8, now known as Victory in Europe Day, under the name of Victory Day for the Second World War, and to change on November 11, the day of veterans, on the day of victory for the First World War.

Certain equipment and troops were already going to be included in the celebration of Armys' birthday, which has been in preparation for more than a year. The festival was to involve a range of activities and displays on the National Mall, including a fitness competition, a climbing wall, armored vehicles, humvees, helicopters and other equipment.

A parade, however, would increase the equipment and troops involved. According to the plans, up to 6,300 members of the service would work in the parade, while the rest would be responsible for other tasks and support.

The plans indicate that the parade would present the 250 years of service and forecasting of the Armys, bringing soldiers of at least 11 bodies and divisions nationwide. These could include a Stryker battalion with two Stryker vehicle companies, a tanks and two tanks, an infantry battalion with Bradley vehicles, Paladin artillery vehicles, howitzes and infantry vehicles.

There would be seven army groups and a parachute jump by the Golden Knights. And the documents suggest that civilian participants would include vehicles and historic planes and two bands, as well as people from groups of veterans, military colleges and reconstruction organizations.

During his first mandate, Trump proposed to have a parade after seeing one in France the Bastille Day in 2017. Trump said that after looking at the two-hour procession along the famous Champs-Lyses, he wanted an even bigger on Pennsylvania avenue.

This plan was finally poured due to the huge costs with an estimate of a price of $ 92 million and other logistical problems. Among these, there were objections of the city officials who said that in particular tanks and other heavy armored vehicles would tear the roads.

