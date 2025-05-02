Connect with us

Anti-Migrant Reform of the United Kingdom achieves major major gains in the elections in England

The far-right reform of the United Kingdom produced major gains in Thursday elections in Great Britain to the detriment of the Labor Party in power and the conservatives of the opposition.

The reform, directed by Nigel Farage, won the majority of seats in the local elections in England and won the parliamentary partial elections of the constituency of Runcorn and Helsby in the northwest of England, considered one of the safest seats.

Nigel Farage addressed to Reform Uk Rally during the general electoral campaign in Trago Mills, Devon, June 2024 [Photo by Owain.davies – Own work / CC BY-SA 4.0]

The headquarters became vacant when Labor MP Mike Amesbury retired after being found guilty of having attacked a man whom he hit several times in the street.

The elections were disputed on 24 local authorities and 1,641 council seats; And for seats on 14 county councils and eight unitary authorities in England. Six mayor elections took place, including inaugural mayors competitions in the Grand Lincolnshire and Hull and East Yorkshire.

Reform UK won Runcorn and Helsby by only six votes (12,645 to 12,639), but reduced the work mainly of the work of nearly 14,700 in the general elections held in July of last year. The closest margin of victory in a by -election since the war was therefore carried out due to a 17% swing to reform over a participation rate of 46%. The reform also collected the votes of the Conservatives to win the headquarters of Runcorn with the share of the conservatives of the vote down almost 9% compared to the general elections of 2024.

The local elections, held in rotation, were mainly in conservative seats which were disputed for the last time in 2021, when the conservatives were in power under Boris Johnson. About 1,000 of the seats (957) in the local elections were defended by the Tories, with only 297 defended by work and 224 by the Liberal Democrats.

The reform won most of the seats taking an average of around 10% above the other parts. Friday evening, 20 of the 23 tips declaring the results by the reform, winning 635 seats. The conservatives lost 15 advice, taking only 300 seats drop by 633. Labor lost a council because it only took 88 seats drop in 180. The Liberal Democrats won three councils.

The reform won the mayors in the Grand Lincolnshire and Hull & East Yorkshire. The candidate for conservative transactions of the Andrea Jenkyns parties, with a large majority of nearly 40,000 votes, was elected mayor of Grand Lincolnshire, and the reform also took the Linocolnshire council annihilating a conservative majority of 38 seats. By giving an vent to the reforms of the anti-immigrant agenda, Jenkyns said that asylum seekers in his victory speech, I say no so that people in hotel tents are good enough for France, they should be good enough for Great Britain.

The leader of the reform of the United Kingdom Nigel Farage and the candidate for the town hall of the reform in the United Kingdom Andrea Jenkyns turn to the media during their electoral campaign in Scanthorpe, England, April 29, 2025 [AP Photo/Darren Staples]

