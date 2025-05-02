Anti-Migrant Reform of the United Kingdom achieves major major gains in the elections in England

The far-right reform of the United Kingdom produced major gains in Thursday elections in Great Britain to the detriment of the Labor Party in power and the conservatives of the opposition.

The reform, directed by Nigel Farage, won the majority of seats in the local elections in England and won the parliamentary partial elections of the constituency of Runcorn and Helsby in the northwest of England, considered one of the safest seats.

Nigel Farage addressed to Reform Uk Rally during the general electoral campaign in Trago Mills, Devon, June 2024 [Photo by Owain.davies – Own work / CC BY-SA 4.0

The headquarters became vacant when Labor MP Mike Amesbury retired after being found guilty of having attacked a man whom he hit several times in the street.

The elections were disputed on 24 local authorities and 1,641 council seats; And for seats on 14 county councils and eight unitary authorities in England. Six mayor elections took place, including inaugural mayors competitions in the Grand Lincolnshire and Hull and East Yorkshire.

Reform UK won Runcorn and Helsby by only six votes (12,645 to 12,639), but reduced the work mainly of the work of nearly 14,700 in the general elections held in July of last year. The closest margin of victory in a by -election since the war was therefore carried out due to a 17% swing to reform over a participation rate of 46%. The reform also collected the votes of the Conservatives to win the headquarters of Runcorn with the share of the conservatives of the vote down almost 9% compared to the general elections of 2024.

The local elections, held in rotation, were mainly in conservative seats which were disputed for the last time in 2021, when the conservatives were in power under Boris Johnson. About 1,000 of the seats (957) in the local elections were defended by the Tories, with only 297 defended by work and 224 by the Liberal Democrats.

The reform won most of the seats taking an average of around 10% above the other parts. Friday evening, 20 of the 23 tips declaring the results by the reform, winning 635 seats. The conservatives lost 15 advice, taking only 300 seats drop by 633. Labor lost a council because it only took 88 seats drop in 180. The Liberal Democrats won three councils.

The reform won the mayors in the Grand Lincolnshire and Hull & East Yorkshire. The candidate for conservative transactions of the Andrea Jenkyns parties, with a large majority of nearly 40,000 votes, was elected mayor of Grand Lincolnshire, and the reform also took the Linocolnshire council annihilating a conservative majority of 38 seats. By giving an vent to the reforms of the anti-immigrant agenda, Jenkyns said that asylum seekers in his victory speech, I say no so that people in hotel tents are good enough for France, they should be good enough for Great Britain.

The leader of the reform of the United Kingdom Nigel Farage and the candidate for the town hall of the reform in the United Kingdom Andrea Jenkyns turn to the media during their electoral campaign in Scanthorpe, England, April 29, 2025 [AP Photo/Darren Staples]

The reform also took the advice of Kent, Lancashire, Staffordshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Sir Keir Starmers' Labor Party was partially protected by contesting fewer seats, but has always proven to be massively unpopular after applying reductions for retirees from retirees and 5 billion social protection cuts with the own notations of Starmers falling to a record hollow. This is the hatred for Starmer that the party strategists advised him not to visit Runcorn to campaign for the laboratory candidate.

In addition to losing Runcorn, the Labor Party has undergone enormous losses at the Durham Council in Farage. The Labor Party led the Northeast Council for almost a century until 2021. With Durham without global control, the reform managed to capture the 50 seats necessary to take the advice (taking 65 in total), the work by winning only four. An ecstatic Every day Email Describes Durham, located in an old coal mining region, like the spiritual house of the workers' movement.

The reform has more than consolidated the gains he made in the last general elections of Julys during which the Farages party won more than 4 million votes and 14% of the ballot. Due to the British undemocratic after the post system, this was translated as five deputies in a parliament of 650 seats. Just before the local elections, however, it was as a first part at the national level on approximately 26 points, ahead of the work on the 24th and the Tories on the 21st.

Based on the results of local elections, Sky News estimated that the reform of the national vote of vote during a general election would reach 32%, well ahead of 19%work and the curators at 18%.

While the official Kemi Badenochs conservative policy and the leadership of the reform is that they will not form a coalition at the national level, with faging by deriving the conservatives as a waste of space, the parliamentary arithmetic now points to a reform coalition of the United Kingdom / Tory and the outpouring of the Starmer government in the next elections.

Former conservative cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, told World to a Friday, in terms of politics, there is very little difference between the conservative party and the reform. It is fundamentally a question of personality, I think we have to work together. Conservatism has 24 hours fantastic.

The reform comes from the earlier the independence party of the United Kingdom and the Brexit Party (which became reform of the United Kingdom in 2021). He was unable to make a breakthrough due to the abandonment of any defense of the working class through work and the unions.

This has created a fertile land for fagging to win a hearing one among a layer of workers mainly older in the old industrial heart based on a call for social despair channeled in migrants of scapegoats for the decimation of housing, education and the National Health Service.

The work and the conservatives share a large part of the anti-immigration platform for the reform, the work boasting of its successes to prevent migrants by even using the reforms of the Turquoise brand image. But Farages Party continuously insists that it is serious to reduce migration. He called for the electoral campaign for the creation of a new deportation department. His agenda is constantly promoted by a dirty tabloid media, keeping a daily count of the number of illegal migrants in the United Kingdom on small boats and denouncing working policies, just like the Express This week, as migratory madness.

Reform UK openly consecrates the American president Fascist Donald Trump, who has a friend who has spoken during Trump gatherings and attend his inauguration in January. One of the slogans of the reforms is to make Great Britain great again. Thursday, Farage announced that it would end the policies of diversity, equity and inclusion in any reform of the council won, and reiterated its call to a department of efficiency of the Trump / Elon Musk style (DOGE) in Great Britain.

Nigel Farage, then leader of the Brexit party, speaking during a campaign rally of Donald Trump at Phoenix Goodyear airport in Goodyear, Arizona, October 2020 [Photo by Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

But not only the work of anti-migrant work. Its pro-business program and its refusal to present anything to improve massive social difficulties, with the cost of living at unbearable standards, allows the reform to portray migration as the root of all evil.

Jeremy Corbyns betrayal of the mass movement that supported him as a plowing, requests for implementing austerity and war and launching Blairite Starmer work, a man on the right of the State, with the breakdown of the parties for his governments for tasty well-being cuts, warm and anti-migrant heat policies.

The Socialist Workers' Party (SWP) campaigned in local elections via their Stand Up to Racism campaign, declaring that it was so important that they qualified the UK reform a racist party and were impartial against immigration myths.

But while the SWP has raised the need for a left alternative to the ballot boxes that could mobilize the break with work on the left, those who, according to them, should lead this projectcorbyn and the union leaders have no intention of carrying out a movement against Starmer. Indeed, the recent peak of resistance of pseudo-trees, with Corbyn the main draw, specifically excluded the formation of any political party to challenge the work of the left.

Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the top of the resistance

Reform UK filled the political void that this creates. Its ascent late delayed the developments already very advanced in the main European countries, as evidenced by the rise of the fascist alternative for Germany and the national rally of Marine Le Penns in France.

The real reform of the United Kingdom requires the construction of a revolutionary party, through which the deepening of the rupture between the working class and the Labor Party can become a conscious political struggle against the pro-capitalist government of the starmers and for socialism.