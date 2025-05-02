



Donald Trump's support from one of his most faithful constituencies – rural Americans – shows significant erosion signs.

Why it matters

Rural voters have long been the cornerstone of Trump's base, and any shift in their support could have major implications for the success of the future Republican. A weakening handle on rural America not only threatens the margins of the GOP in the main states of the battlefield, but also signals wider cracks in the coalition that Trump needs to push his program of the second mandate.

What to know

The 2024 elections saw Trump win 63% of rural voters, compared to 60% in 2020, according to the vote.

But a new PBS / NPR / Marist survey, carried out between April 21 and 23 at 1,439 adults, shows that Trump's support among rural voters decreases.

According to the survey, only 46% of rural voters now approve of Trump's work, while 45% disapprove of. In February, 59% approved and 37% disapproved.

President Donald Trump gives an opening speech to the University of Alabama, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Alberta.

Trump's approval rating has also decreased slightly among urban voters, small cities and suburbs. Among the voters of large cities, its approval increased from 42% to 40%. Among the small voters of the city, its approval increased from 42% to 36%.

Meanwhile, among the suburban voters, its approval rating decreased from 1 point to 40%. The only group of which Trump experienced an increase in his support is the voters of the small town, with 53% who now approved his performance at work, against 46% in February. The survey had an error margin of ± 3.3 percentage points.

The latest active survey, led between March 31, to April 29, among 576 voters, has also shown a drop in support for rural voters for Trump. The survey has shown that 49% approve its professional performance, while 46% disapprove of. Its approval has been down 9 points since March, when 58% approved and 15 points compared to January, when 64% approved. Meanwhile, his disapproval has increased by 6 points since March and 11 points since January. The survey had an error margin of ± 4.1 percentage points.

The recent survey trend shows a constant drop in Trump approval ratings in several demographic groups.

The Newsweek tracker shows that Trump's approval rating is currently 44%, while 52% disapprove of, marking one of his lowest approval notes to date.

Other surveys have also shown this trend. In the latest Yougov / Yahoo survey, carried out from April 25 to 28 among 1,597 respondents, its approval increased from 44% in March to 42%, while disapproval increased from 50% to 53%, widening its net negative from –6 to –11. The survey had an error margin of ± 2.9 percentage points.

Emerson College also published a survey this week, which showed that Trump's approval rating had dropped marginally, from 47%to 45%, since March, while its disapproval rating remained the same with 45%. The last survey was carried out from April 25 to 28 among 1,000 registered voters and had a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

Trump also saw a drop in the latest navigator survey, made between April 24 to 28 among 1,000 registered voters, who suggested that 44% of Americans approve of Trump's performance as president, while 54% disapprove of. This is down compared to a 48% approval rating in February and against a 49% disapproval rating.

Meanwhile, the latest CNN survey, led from April 17 to 24 among 1,678 respondents, suggested that it had the lowest approval rating for any president after 100 days since Dwight D. Eisenhower and that Trump is now less popular than it was at the same time during his first mandate.

PolldateAPPPROVEDISAPPPROVERASSENMY 15049ActivoteMarch 31-April 294551YOUGOV / YAHOOOPRIL 25-284253EMERSON Collegepril 25-284545Economist / Yougovapril 25-284252ipsos / Reutersapril 25-274253 25-274553NAVIGATOR RESARCHAPRIL 24-284454J.L. PARTNERSAPRIL 23-284555 DEBOOR BOOM / NATIONS NATIONAL 23-274456

And in the latest active survey, Trump's approval rating was 45%, while 51% disapproved, giving the president a net approval of -6 points. Active Marck's active survey has shown that Trump with a net approval rating of -1 point, with 48% approval and 49% disapproach.

Trump's approval notes have decreased since the announcement of his “Liberation Day” prices. The scanning movement has taken a tour of the markets, triggering an immediate sale which was followed by a rebound a few days later.

Trump treatment of prices has been encountered with mixed reactions, including increased public concern among rural voters.

The PBS / NPR / Marist survey shows that 48% of rural voters disapprove of the economy management by Trump, against 45% who approve. And on the issue of prices, 49% think they will harm the economy, against 39% who think they will help. Overall, 53% of rural voters disappear the management of prices by Trump, while 39% approve.

Meanwhile, 57% said he expected that the prices of the grocery store increase over the next 6 months. Only 19% said they thought prices will decrease and 24% said they would remain the same.

How Donald Trump's approval rating is compared to the first trimester

The Realclearpolitics tracker showed that on May 2, 2017, the Trump approval rating was 43%, while his disapproval rating was 52%, which gave him a net approval of -9 points, which makes Trump just as unpopular now as the same point in his first visit to the Oval Office.

However, other polls have shown that Trump is less popular now than it was at the same time during his first mandate.

How Donald Trump's approval rating is compared

The approval rating of 44% of Trump is lower than that of former president Joe Biden at the same time of his presidency. On May 2, 2021, Biden was 54%, with a 42%disapproval rating, according to Realclearpolitics.

While Trump started his second term with higher approval ratings than ever, according to Gallup's first survey on Trump's second term, carried out between January 21 and 27, he was still less popular than any president since 1953 at the start of a mandate and the only one starting with an approval note below 50%. Gallup said Biden started his first mandate with a 57%approval rating.

And according to compiled data from Gallup by the American presidency project, Trump ranks well below other presidents recently elected after 100 days, going back to Eisenhower, who had a 73%approval rating.

Other recently elected presidents have seen higher approval ratings at 100 days, including: John F. Kennedy 83%; Richard Nixon 62%; Jimmy Carter 63%; Ronald Reagan 68%; George HW Bush 56%; Bill Clinton 55%; George W. Bush 62%; and Barack Obama 65%.

What happens next

Trump's approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolving tariff situation and concerns about a recession.

