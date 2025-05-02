PM Modi greets Chandrababu Naidus Leadership in Project.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Andhra Pradesh to inaugurate the redevelopment of the state capital, Amaravati. Addressing the event practically, Narendra Modi began his speech in Telugu, declaring that it is a pleasure to meet you all in this sacred land where the goddess Durga resides. He granted his greetings to Governor Abdul Nazir, his friend the chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, deputy minister and powerful leader Pawan Kalyan. I now stand on the sacred soil of Amaravati. What I see is not only a city but the realization of a dream. A new Amaravati and a New Andhra Pradesh become a reality. Today, we have carried out the installation and inauguration ceremonies of the foundations for projects worth around 60,000 crores. It is not only the structure of concrete are the strong foundations of the hopes of Andhra Pradesh and the aspirations of Viksit Bharat. I bow to Lord Veerabhadraswamy, Lord Amaralingeswara and Lord Venkateswara de Tirupati, and I transmit my sincere wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, said Narendra Modi. He added that Amaravati was formerly the capital of Indras Realmtoday is the capital of Andhra Pradesh, symbol of Andhra of gold. Amaravati is not only a Cityit is a force. It is power that will transform Andhra Pradesh into a modern and advanced state. Amaravati will become the center of all sectors, including IT and AI. It will shine as a center of green energy, clean industries, education and health care. The central government will extend full support in the supply of infrastructure to Amaravati. Referring to the role of N. Chandrababu Naidu, said Narendra Modi, Chandrababu congratulated me, saying that technology started with me. But when I became Minister of Gujarat, I studied how Hyderabad developed in terms of this. I sent civil servants there to study growth. Whether it is to take massive projects or finish them quickly, only Chandrababu can achieve them. No other leader in the country goes beyond Chandrababu Naidu when it comes to carrying out major projects. Narendra Modi recalled that it had imposed the foundation stone for Amaravati as a popular capital in 2015. In the past ten years, the central government has always supported Amaravati. It has extended cooperation in all possible ways for its development and will continue to do so. The center will support all types of constructions in Amaravati. He stressed that the legendary leader NT Rama Rao once dreamed of a developed Andhra Pradesh, and now all must unite to realize these dreams. For Viksit Bharat, Andhra Pradesh should emerge as a growth engine. Chandrababu Garu, Pawan Kalyan Garuthis is something we have to do together. This is our responsibility. Narendra Modi concluded by highlighting the progress of connectivity through Andhra Pradesh. A new chapter of connectivity begins in the state. The Naidupeta-Reniguntant motorway is an example. Those who travel to visit Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati will now have a faster and more practical route. The central government extends financial assistance with a value of thousands of crores for rail and road projects in Andhra Pradesh.

