India, Pakistan Life to control the DW narrative 05/02/2025





Pahalgam attacks on the cashmere administered by the Indians, in which 26 tourists were shot by Islamist activists, sparked a new crisis between India and Pakistan.

In addition to cross -border layoffs and mutual accusations, the incident led to an increase in press censorship, while the authorities of the two countries seek to control the story after the deadliest incident involving civilians in the region disputed for decades.

The two countries were considered to have “very serious” concerns concerning press freedoms, according to the annual annual press freedom index for reporters without borders (RSF) published before World Press Press Day not appointed on May 3.

India controlling the story in the country and abroad

In India, the government of Narendra Modi used a combination of media reviews, content prohibitions and diplomatic messaging to shape the national and international perception of the crisis.

A senior government official told DW on condition of anonymity that the Indian authorities deployed these measures to counter the stories that undermine the government's position.

“For the moment, it is necessary to maintain public unit and to protect national security. There is no overtaking as we see it,” said the official.

India has asked foreign media organizations to adopt a terminology that aligns the Modi government's account. Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs wrote to points of sale, notably the BBC, the Associated Press and Reuters to protest against their use of the term “activist” instead of “terrorist” in their reports.

The government has blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels and limited access to the social media pages of eminent Pakistani press organizations, such as Dawn News, Ary News, Geo News, through India and other regions.

India has also limited reports on defense operations, asking the media to rely only on official briefings, effectively braking independent and critical coverage.

The media critic Sevanti Ninan told DW that it was not surprising that the Modi government tries to control the story of the international media, because it has experience of criminalization of the Indians who criticize its actions.

“Trying to shape perception does not work in a time of media saturation. It is not the work of foreign media to use the terminology that suits the Indian government,” said Ninan.

Pakistan says India is planning an imminent military strike

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

Government using Pahalgam attacks to silence criticism

While India affirms that these measures protect national security and unity, criticism argues that they are only the latest government attempts to stifle dissent and freedom of expression.

“Long before this ignoble attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the government worked on means of thwarting freedom of expression in the country. When that occurred, the government used it as an opportunity to tighten censorship and to repress what it belongs as” anti-india “Dissension”, said Pamela Philipost, media analyst and public editor of Indian release The Wire, said DW.

This week, Uttar Pradesh police registered business against the singer Folk Neha Singh Rathore and a university professor, Madri Kakoti, alias Dr. Medusa, the two social media influencers under the accusations of “danger of the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India” for posts that criticized the government's response to attacks.

Annanth Nath, president of the Guild of India, publishers, has told DW that in recent years the government has increasingly blocked online content by invoking constitutional exceptions to freedom of expression.

“Events such as Pahalgam's attack offer the government the opportunity to invoke national security with greater force, often as a pretext to silence uncomfortable or dissident voices,” said Nath.

“In an environment where the consumer media has become increasingly defending by questioning the government, many independent digital platforms have become critical sources of reporting and dissent,” he added.

“Reactive” approach from Pakistan

The coverage of neighboring Pakistan following the attacks was also strongly influenced by the country's authorities, in particular the powerful military establishment, told DW DW Imtiaz Gul, executive director of the Center for Research and Security Studies.

Flashpoint cashmere: Will India and Pakistan regain war?

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

“No one in India dares to take a different line, and the Pakistani media obviously develop their story as India does, so it's nothing unusual, very typical attitudes on both sides,” said Gul.

In the midst of increased tensions on both sides of the border, Pakistan has moved air defense systems and deployed troops closer to the control line which divides the parties controlled by cashmere and Pakistan controlled by the Indians and the Pakistanis and in Sialkot in eastern Pakistan.

The headlines of the Pakistani media have focused on these military developments, the government's political declarations as well as on the humanitarian impact on civilians of this last escape in the older dispute over the cashmere.

These are familiar angles in Pakistan. The main tonal change to more hostile and nationalist reports came on the Indian side, said Madiha Afzal, a member of the Brookings Institution told DW.

Change of India's rhetoric?

Indian coverage has described Pakistan as the main attacker and enemy, while television debates regularly present a strong rhetoric, an emotionally loaded language and patriotic music.

“I think that the major change in media rhetoric in recent years has been on the Indian side, with becoming more fellow against Pakistan under Modi and that the world star of India has increased, Pakistan rhetoric has been largely reactive to India,” said AFZAL.

Michael Kugelman, analyst in Southern Asia, based in Washington DC, is suitable that Indian media has become more aggressive each time tensions with Pakistan are high.

“It is quite common to see jingoisical rhetoric in the media of the two countries, but in particular in the Indian case. I have the feeling that rhetoric tends to be more strident and in fact more muscular and even aggressive,” Kugelman told DW.

The Pakistani media largely portrayed India as the aggressor and Pakistan as the victim, while highlighting the preparation and the perceived restraint of the army.

“This does not mean that you do not see similar jingism levels in the Pakistani media in certain contexts, but its scale is not as much as you would see in the Indian media,” said Kugelman.

Kashmir: Anxious farmers in the midst of India-Pakistan water conflicts

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

Use of the crisis to reach popular support

The national response to Pakistan was a solidarity, the political class and the civilians united in their support for the military against India.

This is a situation that could help military and political leaders in Pakistan who, according to Afzal, experienced a “drop in popularity between certain population segments” pay popular support.

While public support for soldiers can only be short -lived during the immediate consequences of violent incidents, Kugelman stressed that “these advantages are nevertheless real”.

“You have unpopular civil and military leadership which has the opportunity to rally the country around it,” he said.

In Pakistan, the authorities had already tightened control of the consumer media and social media to silence dissent, in particular by the supporters of the former Prime Minister of Imran Khan, before the cashmere attacks. Rights defense groups and journalistic organizations repeatedly criticize the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the military establishment to muzzle freedom of expression in the country.

Journalists in Pakistan protest on the new law on social networks

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

Published by: Karl Sexton

Published by: Karl Sexton

