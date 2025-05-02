Trump administration to request a defense budget of $ 1 by using reconciliation funds





Washington The Trump Administration will request a national defense budget of $ 1 Billion of dollars during the year 2026, but only reach these record levels by including more than two -thirds of the $ 150 billion in additional defense funds contained in a republican reconciliation Megabill currently making its way thanks to the Congress.

The White House will seek $ 1.01 of dollars in total national defense expenses for financial year 26, she announced on Friday morning by publishing its lean budget, a document that gives the toplines for various government offices but contains little details.

The demand would increase defense funding by 13% compared to the 2010 financial year through discretionary funds as well as $ 113 billion in compulsory funding for a reference to defense funds included in the reconciliation bill led by the GOP.

With only discretionary expenses taken into account, the Trump administration request would represent a request of approximately $ 893 billion for the Defense at the same level as the current financial year, and tied with spending projections of the Biden era. But although reconciliation funds can be spent over a four -year period, it seems that the administration plans to use the majority during financial year 26.

Some republican defense hawks at Congress are already expressed a disappointment for the plan, the president of the Senate armed services committee Roger Wicker, declaring that the administration does not request a budget of billions of dollars. He requests a budget of $ 892.6 billion.

President Trump managed to campaign on a peace program thanks to force, but his advisers at the management and budget office were apparently not listened to, Wicker, R-Miss said.

For the defense budget, the OMB has requested a fifth consecutive year of funding from the Biden administration, leaving flat military spending, which is a reduction in real terms, “he said.” The great, magnificent reconciliation bill, has always been supposed to fundamentally change the management of the Pentagon on programs such as Golden Dome, our border support and our abilities members.

The President of Senate credits, Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a statement that she had “serious objections to the freezing proposed in our defense funding given the security challenges we face”.

The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Mike Rogers, R-Ala., Said that he was “very concerned about the basic budget for defense does not reflect a realistic path to strengthen military capacity” necessary to reach Trump's agenda, adding that he is looking forward to working with the White House and the Senate “to achieve real growth in the defense budget and put America on the track to achieve the president GDP on Defense for Defense for Natat countries.

A senior administration official replied that the strengthening of non -discretionary defense funding could have forced Democrats to seek parity for unlikely programs, and that defense reconciliation funds have always been intended to be used in this way.

What is in the “lean budget?”

The White House declared that the budget for financial year 26 would favor investments to strengthen the security, security and sovereignty of the fatherland; dissuade Chinese aggression into the Indo Pacific; and revitalize the industrial basis of the defense of the Americas.

More specifically, it would include a deposit on the Golden Dome missile shield, investments in American shipyards and the industrial base of shipbuilding to increase wages and modernize infrastructure, finance the Fund forces F-47 Fighter of sixth generation and support requirements for space systems and nuclear modernization, said the White House.

Roman Schweizer, analyst at TD Cowen, said that the result was not as good as hoped for but that “it is not terrible and suggests that the defense will see an increase” if the reconciliation bill is successfully voted by Congress.

“We assume that DEMS in the Senate do not go hand in hand with the main cuts of non-defense, so another continuous resolution of the year could actually be the result,” he wrote in a note to investors.

The budgetary version of exercise 26 begins while the Republicans on Capitol Hill are dirtying a package of expenses supported by Trump and increases that it aims to pass by using a process called reconciliation, which allows the GOP to bypass a democratic obstacle despite a thin majority in the razor in the room and in the Senate.

Earlier this week, the armed services committees of the Chamber and the Senate revealed the bill on the reconciliation of the defense of $ 150 billion, which included a strong increase in expenses for priorities such as naval construction, ammunition and the Golden Dome missile shield to be distributed during President Donald Trumps. HASC adopted the bill on Tuesday, sending it to the Chamber's budget committee to be combined with other reconciliation committees.

Last month, President Donald Trump announced that the budget for fiscal year 26 would be the first to reach the billions of dollars.

We have also essentially approved a budget, which is in the [vicinity]You will like to hear this, a Billion of Dollars, said Trump during the meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

1 dollars billion, and Nobodys saw something like that. We have to build our soldiers and were very concerned about costs, but the army is something we have to build, and we have to be strong, because you have a lot of bad strengths now, he said. So would approve a budget, and I am proud to say, in fact, the greatest we have ever done for the army.

National defense strategy launched

Coinciding with the announcement of the budget, the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, launched the development of the national defense strategy.

Key document To direct the missions and objectives of the Pentagon, the NDS will be led by the Defense Under-Secretary for the Elbridge Colby policy, which contributed to the development of the first NDS during the first term of Trump.

“The NDS is the most important document to ensure that the ministry operates in accordance with the president and for my intention,” wrote Hegseth in a service note distributed by the Pentagon. “In order to quickly lead a change to a strategy of the first defense in America, I ordered that a final project of the NDS was provided to me no later than August 31, 2025.”

Update of 5/2/25 at 2:48 p.m. to include additional comments from the legislators.

