President Trump declared on May 8 as “victory day” for the Second World War





President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening his intention to designate on May 8 as a “victory day” of the Second World War in the United States, which coincides with the “Victory Day in Europe” which was celebrated in most of Europe since the Germans presentation in 1945.

Trump recognized in a social social that “many of our allies and friends” are already celebrating on May 8, but said that America should join us because “we have done more than any other country, by far, producing a victorious result”.

File: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in a Couronne Pose Ceremony at the Second World War Memorial in Washington, DC, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of victory in Europe on May 8, 2020. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

On May 7, 1945, the Germans went to the Allied forces and agreed to stop all operations the next day.

The Second World War officially ended later in the year on September 2, when the Japanese signed an instrument of surrender, although Japan agitated a white flag on August 14, about a week after the United States abandoned atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The United States has no holidays commemorating the Second World War specifically, but there have been souvenir ceremonies in May, August and September across the country for decades.

Former President Harry Truman, who was based on the end of the Second World War, published a proclamation in August 1946 declaring on August 14 as “Victory on Japan”.

President Harry S. Truman congratulates Hershel “Woody” Williams for having received the medal of honor in October 1945 for his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima. (Gracyity of the US Defense Ministry)

“And I call on the people of the United States to observe the day of victory as a day of solemn commemoration of the devotion of men and women by the sacrifices of which victory was obtained, and as a day of prayer and high resolution that the cause of justice, peace and international good will will be advanced with compensation and unwells, inspired by the valiant of our heroes of armed services, Trum.

In the same position, Trump said that November 11 will also be recognized as the “Victory Day” of the First World War.

American troops at the front northeast of Saint-Mihiel, in France, applaud after having learned the news that the armistice was signed, ending the First World War in November 1918. (AP)

“We won the two wars, no one was close to us in terms of strength, bravery or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything,” wrote the president. “It is because we no longer have leaders, who know how to do it! We will start again to celebrate our victories!”

