Rebecca Pow: We cannot forget the Lib Dems and let them dominate the problems of the blue wall voter

Rebecca Pow is a former minister of Defra the former MP of Taunton Deane.

The local elections of May are finally away.

We all knew that it would be a difficult set of elections. When we challenged these tips for the last time, we went up to the ballot boxes under Boris Johnson. But the defeat of many conservative advisers who work hard is a huge loss for the party, and they deserve enormous respect and thank you for continuing to fight for our party every day in recent months.

But political time has changed, and we are about to rebuild the conservative party, to rediscover what we defend, to repair our relationships with the voters and to be honest on the errors that we have made.

But that does not mean that we cannot learn from this loss. And although the success of the reforms will undoubtedly dominate the big titles, we cannot sleep on the threat of the units. With the overvoltage of the reform, it is easy to forget the fact that the liberal democrats are about to become the second largest party with regard to the county and the town halls, while winning 72 seats in the parliament. They slowly escape to our formerly large blue wall and, given the delicate future of the conservative party, we cannot afford such a vision of the tunnel.

Above all, we know to reform voters – and indeed many Tory and Lib Dem voters – care about immigration. But rather than sticking directly on migration, the Liberals Democrats have taken another path, focusing on local issues. In particular, they have doubled on the environment, focusing on everything, farmers to support cleaning rivers. This is a wise electoral strategy on their part: 65% of conservative switches to the Lents in the last general elections want to see the government attacking climate change, according to the group CT.

This is a reason for what the Conservatives should feel more than comfortable fighting for Lib Dems.

We often forget that our statement of government on the environment was extremely strong. We have called on the environmental law that changes the situation, which facilitated the fight against air pollution, stop the decline of nature and create a lasting future. We were the party that brought in the environmental land management plans, which allow farmers to restore nature, attack floods and protect rivers, while producing high quality foods.

We have forbidden the EU to fish the eels of the sand of British waters to help the puffs, the Kitti joints and other species of endangered sea birds. We have simplified recycling and introduce the water restoration fund, using negligent water companies to clean our rivers.

We have brought new measures to protect hedges. We have also removed pollution from coal power and added 83 billion to the UKS economy thanks to an innovative clean technology. And it's just to name just a few.

We have delivered, and that's what we do better than Lib Dems. They have always been all unrealistic speeches and targets, while for conservatives, environmental action is practical and pragmatic.

Lib Dems is also a unique part with regard to the environment. The fight against pollution of wastewater is vital, but there are many more environmental problems requiring attention, from the restoration of peat bogs to marine protection. Despite all our successes, we seemed to avoid talking about our conservative intuition to protect our green and pleasant land and make local communities cleaner and more pleasant to live. And this is where the liberal democrats capitalized.

As local elections show, democratic liberals do not disappear. They make other breakthroughs in what should be conservative areas of the heart. This is where we have to rely on our environmental assessment and demonstrate the conservative belief to preserve the world around us that was defended from Edmund Burke to Margaret Thatcher, to Boris Johnson.

When we adopt our ideological heritage in the conservation of the environment and management and remind voters that we are the only party that can really deliver them, we can neutralize one of the greatest liberal-democrats.

We saw it not more clearly than in 2015. We knew that we had to face the Liberal Democrats if we wanted a majority. We were ruthless and we doubled on David Camerons Voting Blue, Go Green Message. And it worked.

This strategy has neutralized one of the very rare arguments on which the liberties feel strong. And they fell across the country, largely because of this.

The Conservative Party under Kemi Badenoch has taken positive measures to defend the environment. He rightly defended farmers who had their sustainable agricultural financing cut and called the government for cutting the water catering fund.

It is just that the party takes the time to determine the policies it wants to defend in Westminster, especially since the general elections are at four years. But if we want to go back to basic conservative values, provide a strong response to the liberal threat of the Democrat and develop a winning strategy, we must not seek further than the environment. And we must aim to have conservative environmental policies to defend during the next series of local elections in 2026, where the Lib Dems will again seek to make earnings at our expense through our English Heartlands.

We need a program that builds a more sustainable Britain that also promotes economic growth – both do not excite each other.

The Britains beautiful countryside, unique native species, hills and ancient and long and winding rivers occupy a special place in our hearts and our national history. May the conservative party be the conservation party, and we will restore the blue wall.