Trump calls Fed again to reduce prices after a solid April job report





Jerome Powell, President of the American Federal Reserve, during an Economic Chicago Club event in Chicago, Illinois, United States, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Jamie Kelter Davis | Bloomberg | Getty images

On Friday, President Donald Trump launched his last call to the American federal reserve to reduce interest rates, following a better than expected job report for April.

“Just as I said, and we are only just a transitional stadium, I'm just starting !!!” Trump wrote in an exuberant truth of truth after the latest data on non -agricultural pay data.

“Consumers have been waiting for years to see prices drop. No inflation, the Fed should lower its rate !!!” He wrote.

Friday morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the non -agitated payroll increased by a jubin of 177,000 jobs adjusted seasonally, beating the estimate of Dow Jones 133,000. The figure came below 185,000 jobs revised downward added in March.

The stock -up contracts increased after the press release.

The post shows that Trump continued his efforts to influence the decision -making process of the Central Bank, contesting its long -standing independence from the executive branch.

But it also shows that Trump further reducing his criticism from the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, whose work seemed until recently threatened.

Trump has long criticized Powell and harassed him to reduce rates in the hope of stimulating growth. Economic aid Kevin Hassett said last month that the White House explored the rules under which the president could dismiss Powell.

Powell argued that Trump cannot legally dismiss him before his mandate at the expiration of the president of the Fed in May 2026. But the fear that Trump can always try to replace Powell with a person willing to comply with political pressures on rates that have frightened markets and investors around the world.

On April 21, these fears sparked a sale that saw the main clues and the US dollar crisis on the same day.

Since then, Trump said that he had “no intention” to dismiss Powell, and he made his criticism.

“I have a foul person who doesn't really do a good job,” said Trump during a gathering in Michigan on Tuesday, without ever mentioning Powell by name.

“I want to be very kind and respectful to the Fed,” he added. “You are not supposed to criticize the Fed; you are supposed to let it do his own thing, but I know much more than him interest rates, believe me.”

Trump's Friday morning message contrasts with his response to Wednesday's news that the American economy has first contracted since 2022.

In this case, Trump blamed former president Joe Biden for reading the GDP in the first quarter, saying: “He left us bad figures”.

Later on Wednesday, Trump suggested that he would blame Biden again in the second quarter.

Jeff Cox of CNBC contributed to this report.

