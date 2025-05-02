Connect with us

The government condemns the visit of Erdogans to the north

Friday, the government sentenced the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the north, affirming the recent remarks of Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials are not only provocative but confirm the continuing prosecution of the Ankaras of a separatist program.

Asked to comment on the visit of Erdogans and the overflights of Turkish fighter planes violating the Nicosia FIR, government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said: Each illegal visit to our occupied areas can not be deplorable.

This particular visit, combined with recent declarations made by [Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin] Tatar and other sources allocated to Turkey, confirm once again the fixing of other sides on a separatist course, he added.

Letymbiotis said that these actions are not only provocative, but also show contempt for the international community, the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the European Union itself.

Of course, we monitor (the situation) and we will observe on alert, we are in constant contact by all diplomatic means with everyone, be it the EU and its international institutions or partners with which the Republic of Cyprus maintains close links, he said.

The spokesman said that legality was not negotiable and in no case do we allow our voice to be stifled by challenges.

We will never allow a deviation from the big objective, which is the solution of the Cypriot problem, in particular at a time when any preparation and imprint of Geneva in July 2025 is intensive. We want this multilateral conference to be the Pringboard for the negotiation thesishe added.

Letymbiotis stressed that, regardless of the number of provocations raised, they will not derail us, we will remain attached to the solution of the Cyprus problem.

Our response to provocation is consistency and Tarbitrararaire is legality. The problem here is that no name change can eliminate illegality. The pseudo-state is the product of an illegal invasion and occupation, added the spokesperson.

During the potential appointment of a United Nations envoy for the question of Cyprus, Letymbiotis said that there was no update beyond previous statements that an advertisement is expected in the days.

Regarding the meeting scheduled for the schedule on Monday between President Nikos Christudoulides and the Turkish Cypriot Cypriot Ersin Tatar, Ledymbiotis said that the two had already agreed under the auspices of the UN to discuss six thematic areas, with a technical committee on young people already established.

The objective of the Monday meeting is to progress and to agree on the other five thematic units, he added.

He added that Christudoulids would attend a constructive approach, concrete proposals and a sincere desire to progress.

Letymbiotis also referred to the help of Cyprus in Israel in the fight against fires.

The Republic of Cyprus had the first state to respond to the neighboring Israel call. We have been in constant communication since the very beginning and responded as part of our own capacities, he said.

The spokesman added that outside the helicopter, which has already left, we have also offered land forces in the event of strengthening fire fighting efforts.

Israel has not needed it so far. We have in Israels, as of course also for the activation of the European Civil Protection mechanism, he said.

