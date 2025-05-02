



President Donald Trump wishes to end trio financing, federal work programs and other subsidies that support students on campus as part of a wider plan aimed at reducing $ 163 billion in non-defense programs.

The financing reductions were described in a budget proposal published on Friday. The document, considered as a lean budget, is essentially a list of wishes for the budget for the financial year 2026 that Congress must consider. The proposal starts which will probably be an effort of one year to adopt a budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on October 1. Trump is unlikely to obtain all his plan by the Congress, although the Republicans seemed particularly ready this year to support his program.

If it is promulgated, the plan would codify Trump's efforts in the past three months to reduce spending and reduce the size of federal government's modes that some have argued were illegal. (Congress technically has its say on the budget, but Trump and its officials raised questions on the legality of laws which oblige the president to spend federal funds as indicated by the legislative power.)

The proposed budgetary plan reduces nearly $ 18 billion from the National Institutes of Health, $ 12 billion in the Department of Education and nearly $ 5 billion from the National Science Foundation. The lean budget also eliminates the financing of the Institute of Museums and Libraries, American, National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities. Trump has already made deep cuts to these agencies and put on leave the most of all his employees.

A more complete budget with more details is expected later this month.

Democrats quickly exploded the Trumps plan, saying that it would make the country go back by decimating investments to help families afford. But the Republicans replied that the proposal was going to reintegrate Washingtons coupe expenses and the good size of the swollen federal bureaucracy.

For higher groups and defenders of EDs, the proposed cuts could further compromise countries as a leader in global innovation and put the college out of reach for certain students.

Rather than registering a new golden age, the administration offers reductions in higher education and scientific research that decimates US innovation, national productivity and national security, said Mark Becker, president of the association of public universities and land granting, in a press release. We call on the Congress to reject these deeply erroneous proposed cuts and rather invest in the future of nations thanks to revolutionary education and research.

Zero of ED programs

At the service of education, the Trump administration proposes to end a number of programs and reduce funding to others.

The president wants to completely eliminate the department; The Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, said in a statement that the proposal reflects an agency which ends responsible for the states and preparing a plan to delegate other critical functions for more appropriate entities.

McMahon dismissed almost half of Agencys staff in March, so the budget also addresses these cuts.

To compensate for the programs that directly support students or institutions, the administration argued that colleges, states and local communities should take this responsibility. Other justifications for cuts reflect the repression of administrations of the higher diversity, equity and inclusion and ED programs.

For example, managers of the management and budget office wrote that the SEOG program contributes upwards to college costs that [institutes of higher education] used to finance the radical left ideology instead of investing in students and their success. (The SEOG program offers $ 100 to $ 4,000 to students with an exceptional financial need, according to the ministry.)

On Trio and Gear Up, which help students with low income to go to college, the administration said that these programs were a relic of the past when financial incentives were necessary to motivate higher education establishments to engage with low -income students and increase access today, the pendulum swung and access to college is not the obstacle that it was for the students in a limited manner.

In addition, the administration wishes to reduce the $ 49 million civil rights budget office, or 35%. The budgetary document indicates that this reduction will refocus the OCR of transgender cases of Dei and title IX. In recent years, the Biden administration has pleaded for the congress to increase the financing of the OCRs in order to deal with an increasing number of complaints. The office received 22,687 complaints during the year 2024 and the Biden administration provided for this number of nearly 24,000 in 2025.

But the OMB document claims that the OCR will erase its backward vein this year. This rights complies with the reduction of the department and a smaller global federal role in kindergarten in the 12th year and post -secondary education, managed officials.

The administration also proposed to reduce the overall budget for education departments for the administration of the 30%program. The drop of $ 127 million reflects the endowment cuts and other efforts to complete the operations of the departments.

President Trumps proposed that the budget places students and parents above the bureaucracy, said McMahon. The federal government has invested billions of dollars of taxpayers in an education system that does not stimulate the improved results of students, we have to change the courses and redirect taxpayers to proven programs that generate results for American students.

Science and research cuts

The agencies that finance research in colleges and universities are also faced with deep cuts. The reduction of $ 4.9 billion proposed to the National Science Foundation represents about half of what the agency received during the year 2024 the congress from last year adopted a full budget.

The cuts will end the NSF programs aimed at expanding participation in STEM domains, which totaled just over a billion dollars, as well as $ 3.45 billion in general research and education.

The budget reduces the financing of: climate; clean energy; awakened the social, behavioral and economic sciences; And programs in the fields of low priority science, managers wrote in budgetary documents. NSF has fueled research with questionable public value, such as speculative impacts from extreme climatic scenarios and niche social studies.

As research lines with dubious public value, those responsible specifically highlighted an NSF subsidy of $ 13.8 million at Columbia University to advance habitable, safe and inclusive communities and a subsidy of $ 15.2 million at the University of Delaware have focused on the realization of sustainable equity, economic prosperity and coastal resilience climate. Administration maintains funding for artificial intelligence and quantum information sciences.

The budgetary plan also aims to make significant reforms at the National Institutes of Health while reducing the agency budget by $ 17.9 billion. The NIH received $ 47 billion during the year 2024.

The plan would consolidate NIH programs in five areas: the National Institute on Body Systems Research; National institute on neuroscience and brain research; National Institute of General Medical Sciences; Research linked to the National Institute of Handicaps; and National Institute on Behavioral Health.

The National Institute of Minority Disparities and Health, the Fogarty International Center, the National Center for Commentary and Integrative Health and the National Institute for Nursing Research would all be reduced. The administration plans to maintain $ 27 billion for the search for NIH.

The administration undertakes to restore responsibility, public confidence and transparency at NIH, have written officials. The NIH has broken the confidence of the American people with unnecessary expenses, misleading information, risky research and the promotion of dangerous ideologies that undermine public health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/news/government/student-aid-policy/2025/05/02/trump-proposes-deep-cuts-education-and-research The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

