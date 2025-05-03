



Washington president Donald Trump could finally get his parade.

The American army plans a major celebration to recognize not only the 250th anniversary of its foundation, but also the president won over the 79EHIRTHDAY, both of the fall on June 14. This celebration will be the capital of nations and hundreds of other military vehicles and planes on planning.

During the first term of Trumps, the president sought to make a large military parade, but the plans were put aside and fear that certain military vehicles, in particular the vehicles followed as tanks, can considerably damage the streets of Washington, DC and initiate a huge price for repairs. The planned parade estimate is now tens of millions of dollars, according to two of the defense officials.

Trump has not forgotten and now envisages a military parade to honor the two birthdays. The current plans provide more than 150 military vehicles and 50 planes to scold on a parade course through Washington on June 10, the three defense officials said. This could include army vehicles, such as humvees and trucks, and supposedly vocal vehicles, such as tanks, said two of the officials.

The plane will include CH-47 Chinook CH-47 helicopters and Black Hawk UH 60 helicopters said two of the officials said. And the famous Golden Knights are expected to jump from above, land near observation stands and deliver a VIP flag, most likely Trump said two of the officials.

The army celebrates its 250th anniversary with a number of events, including an exhibition of fireworks, a festival and a parade, said army spokesman Steve Warren in a statement. “Planning the parade is actively underway, and we plan about 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft and 6,600 soldiers to highlight the 250 years of service to the nation,” said Warren.

Golden Knights parachute team of the American army, wearing an American flag, landing at the White House Ellipse on July 4 in July 2020.Oliver Contreras / The Washington Post / Getty Images File File

The plan for tanks is not yet final. An option under study is to put the tanks on trailers, which would attenuate some of damage to the streets, but this could also have an impact on the aesthetics of the parade, officials said. They also plan to have a separate gathering area for heavy vehicles so that they do not have to cross any of the DCS bridges, two of the officials said.

Vehicles would drive in the streets of Washington in columns, officials said, in a way that some criticisms of the parade provided for in his first mandate compared to what is more generally seen as North Korea and Russia. For the moment, the plan is to have Bradley combat vehicles, Blindés Blinde combat vehicles from Stryker, Armys New Infantry Squad vehicles, and even more, the officials said. All army vehicles are said to come from Armys 10 divisions, mainly brought by train from bases like Fort Bliss, Texas à Fort Drum, New York.

Each division will devote between 200 and 400 people to the parade, officials said. As part of the current plan, some troops would sleep in government buildings, including buildings of the Ministry of Agriculture and General Services Administration, according to two defense officials.

Asked about the parade last month, the mayor of DC Muriel Bowser confirmed that planning was in the early stages and that the Trump administration had contacted this, but said that it had not yet been directly involved.

The theme of the parade will include American wars throughout the history of Armys and will understand soldiers walking in period uniforms, the officials explained.

The plans are still evolving, but the current early estimate is the parade and static displays at DC will cost up to $ 45 million, according to two of the defense officials, who said that changing changes continued. The final estimates of the interior of the army are not yet completed because the plans for the parade have not yet been fully approved by the White House and the Army, said two of the officials.

Individual army units will carry the ultimate cost of the parade, three of the officials said. In some cases, the units should spend more than a million dollars to participate. Could the parade potentially have an impact on training? Absolutely said one of the defense officials. Does this have an impact on training? It's clear.

