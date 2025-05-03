Donald Trump 1, Xi Jinping 0? China “assess” the United States offers to talk about prices

Until now, China had denied several times that it sought to negotiate a way to get out of the prices.

It took almost 100 days. In fact, it took almost seven years, but US President Donald Trump may have finally won a bodity in his long-standing confrontation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This week, a subtle but unmistakable signal came out of Beijing: China “assesses” the openings of the United States to start commercial negotiations. This is the first time that Chinese officials publicly recognize that Washingtons has been asking to talk about prices because Trump has increased rights at 145% historical levels on certain imports.

Friday, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce confirmed that it evaluated several American openings to start trade discussions against President Donald Trumps sweeping new prices – which impose tasks up to 145% (even up to 245% in “rare” cases) on Chinese products. The ministry reported the opening to dialogue, but strongly warned that coercion and extortion would not give results.

The United States has recently taken the initiative repeatedly to transmit information to China … saying that it hopes to speak with China, the ministry said. Trying to use talks as a pretext to engage in coercion and extortion would not work.

This is the first public recognition of Beijing which prevails over tariff pressure can force a recalibration – or at least a rethink – in the commercial posture of China.

Why it matters

The change comes in the midst of clear signs that the Chinese economy is in shock from the second round of the trade war. With the shrinking activity that is narrowed, the exports plunging and the disturbed supply chains, Beijing now seems more willing to engage even if publicly, it continues to frame the talks in principle, not the pressure.

At the same time, the markets interpret signals as the first crack of the dead end of the compromise, bringing up Asian actions and monetary values.

The high level of reciprocal prices on China is not durable, said economist Woei Chen Ho of United Overseas Bank. The start of negotiations will probably again stimulate market volatility, as it should not be a simple navigation.

Overview: prices are starting to bite

The impact of Trumps's prices appears throughout the economy of Chinas.

The official purchase managers (PMI) fell at 49.0 in April, marking the worst contraction in 16 months, by Chinas National Bureau of Statistics.

The new export orders are in progress of 44.7, the lowest since December 2022.

The containerized freight index in China is down 26% this year.

Export cargo volumes dropped by 10% in April against an increase of 4% in March, according to IMF-Oxfords Portwatch.

The Flexport shipping platform claims that 25% of the transpacific roads in the direction are canceled at the end of April exceeding the even early levels.

The deep cause: Trump's “release day” pricing package, which increased total tasks on Chinese products at 245% in certain categories, including electronics, household appliances and machines.

It's really worse than expected. He shows that the prices have started to bite, said Robin Xing, chief economist from China to Morgan Stanley.

Zoom: Pain on the factory floor

In the province of Zhejiang, one of the best export centers in Chinas, companies find it difficult to stay afloat.

Yiwu Trader Ding Heng, whose company exports plastic Christmas trees, says that American orders have stopped completely. There is still time now. After two months, Ding told The Economist.

Other companies share tension: Shuangma, a plastic manufacturer, says that canceled orders cost it $ 20 million.

A White Goods company in Ningbo has announced that 3,000 American orders have canceled.

Su Zhan, whose company manufactures hats of Maga Red, said that half of its orders had disappeared after the new prices are in force. Maybe ship them to Mexico and scratching the Made in China label could work, joked.

However, all the resentments are not intended for Washington. Some exporters recognize that the United States simply protects its industrial base.

Without manufacturing, a power of the countries will decline, said a Yiwu merchant to the economist.

Between the lines: Beijing Quiet Retreat?

While the official tone of China remains firm, its actions suggest retirement. Beijing A:

Created an exemption list for certain American products such as pharmaceuticals, jet engines and micropuits.

Accelerated domestic stimulation plans to support the affected sectors.

Have held multiple high -level economic meetings, including a Politburo session, to report preparation for political support.

During a press conference, officials of the National Development and Reform Commission promised more stimulus in T2 to compensate for export losses.

However, China insists that it will not enter for Washington's sincerity talks – namely the price rollbacks.

If we fight, we will fight to the end; If we speak, the door is open, said the Ministry of Commerce. But say one thing and do another … will not work on the Chinese side.

What they say

President Trump gave a confident tone on Wednesday: there is a very good chance that we can conclude an agreement with China.

The secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, addressing Fox Business: first, we must defuse, then start focusing on a more important commercial agreement.

The interim sdvis of national security Marco Rubio, a long -standing hawk from China: the Chinese reach out … They want to meet, they want to speak. Rubio has also warned the recent change of tone of Beijing is motivated by the economic need, not good will.

Market pulse: traders guide a thaw

The markets responded quickly to Chinese messaging:

The Hang Seng China Enterprises increased by more than 1%.

The Yuan Offshore climbed 0.3% to 7.2566 per dollar.

Even the Australian dollar, considered a Chinese proxy, has extended gains on optimism.

Bloomberg Chang Shu and Eric Zhu economists have noted that if signs of pressure are rising, it is essential that China is moving its message with a quick and effective stimulus.

What is the continuation: Impasse or gentle landing?

Despite the change in tone, a formal breakthrough remains elusive. Beijing continues to link any negotiations on the decline in 145%prices, which the White House has so far resisted.

Meanwhile, structural problems persist

The domestic demand of consumers remains low, hampered by a real estate crisis.

Many Chinese manufacturers lack easy alternatives to the American market.

Attempts to diversify exports to other regions have encountered global overcapacity concerns.

Although the government intensifies budgetary support, it is unlikely that it fully compensates for the trail, said Zichun Huang of capital

We expect the economy to develop only 3.5% this year.

The world's banks, including UBS and Goldman Sachs, revised the GDP growth projections of Chinas 2025 from 5% to 3.8%.

A tilting point?

So where does that leave us? In a familiar place: mutual suspicion, economic pain and no official negotiation calendar. But unlike the past cycles of this drama, the advantage is now related to being in Washingtons Corner.

China does not collapse. But it flashes.

The tariff climbing of the prevailing on its brand. With the exports, production and optimism of Chinal, everything slips, Beijing now re -evaluates its options. Although it has not capitulated, the change in rhetoric and behind the scenes suggest that the pressure is real.

The fact that this leads to a real de -escalation or a new dead end will depend on whether the two parties can translate the tactical maneuver into a significant dialogue – without seeming to clig eyes.

(With agency entries)