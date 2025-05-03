



Bill to rename part of Boulevard Southern after President Donald Trump goes to the governor's office

Update: 4:52 p.m. May 2, 2025

President Donald Trump is back in southern Florida this weekend, marking his 10th visit to his second term, while state legislators advance with a bill that would rename a road from Palm Beach after him. Trump landed at Palm Beach International Airport just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. It should stay in the region throughout the weekend. The timing coincides with a bill that progresses at the Governor's office Ron Desantis which would designate a section of four miles from Southern Boulevard as "President Donald J. Trump boulevard". The name change name will cover the part of Kirk Roadjust to the south of the airport in Mar-A-Lago, a route often used by the presidential procession. The legislation erased the Florida Senate unanimously Thursday after the approval of the house on Wednesday. Its share of a wider set of road designations through the state. Trump did not publicly comment on the proposal. If signed by the governor, the new name would officially take effect on July 1.

Palm Beach, Florida – –

President Donald Trump is back in southern Florida this weekend, marking his 10th visit to his second term, while state legislators advance with a bill that would rename a road from Palm Beach after him.

Trump landed at Palm Beach International Airport just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. He should stay in the region throughout the weekend.

The timing coincides with a bill that progresses to the office of Governor Ron Desantis which would designate a section of four miles from Boulevard Southern as “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard”. The change of proposal name will cover the part of Kirk Roadjust to the south of the airport in Mar-A-Lago, a route often used by the presidential procession.

The legislation erased the Florida Senate unanimously Thursday, following the approval of the house on Wednesday. Its part of a wider set of road designations across the state.

Trump did not publicly comment on the proposal. If it is signed by the governor, the new name would officially take effect on July 1.

