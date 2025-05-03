



Protests from “ May

The “May of May” demonstrators across the United States joined the policies of President Donald Trump and the influence of billionaire Elon Musk on the White House.

President Donald Trump urged students from the Alabama University to think and never give up. But he had even more to say.

In a speech on May 1 which mixed politics with the inspiring language typical of the start addresses, Trump criticized the administration of former president Joe Biden as well as judges blocking his immigration movements.

“The last four years were not good for our country,” said Trump, adding: “We were led by people who had no idea. They had no idea … And I try to be nice when I say this. They allowed our beautiful United States to be laughed, despised and enjoyed everyone.”

Trump praised his agenda of the second mandate, including prices that injected uncertainty in an economy where the thousands of graduates he approached will soon seek a job. He predicted strong growth despite the gross domestic product shrinking at an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter, the worst quarterly performance in three years.

Like many generations before you, you get an exciting moment for our nation, an extraordinary period of change and incredible potential, and what will be incredible growth, said Trump. You will see that very soon. You will see him start very, very soon.

Trump has complained about high inflation under Biden. And he admitted at some point that his speech was slightly political.

The president also targeted the judiciary the same day as a federal judge – which he appointed – judged that Trump could not use the law on extraterrestrial enemies of 1798 to expel Venezuelan migrants in southeast Texas.

Trump demanded a sharp drop in the illegal crossing on the southwest border since he took office, but said the courts were trying to prevent me from doing the work I was elected to do.

The judges interfere, supposed to be based on regular procedure, said Trump. But how can you illegally give regular procedure to people who have entered our country? They want to give them regular procedure. I don't know.

The president also dived on the issue of transgender athletes who participate in women sports, underlined his name change from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and praised the sports program at the University of Alabamas. Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban spoke in front of the president.

Trumps The speech violated blasphemies when he said that technology chiefs did not love him, but now they kissed my (explanive). The crowd in Alabama, which Trump brought by a large margin during the 2024 presidential election, applauded it throughout.

Trump closed with an excavation at Harvard University, an institution that his administration targeted with a 2.3 billion dollar financing freezing and a federal civil rights survey.

The next chapter in American history will not be written by the Harvard Crimson. It will be written by you, the crimson tide, he said.

