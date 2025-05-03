Oh, it's a disaster, they say. To be frank, I diverted my eyes from all the horror of the results of local elections because they have dribbled during the day, but we all know the essentials.

The Labor government has taken a well -deserved knee in the groin. But the conservatives oh me, oh my god, look at the conservatives! BBC swing-wallahs are so happy that I think Thursday was the equivalent of the explosion of end-of-dinosaurs asteroids in the Yucatn peninsula.

Can it be true? Is the conservative party faced at a moment of extinction? Are we in blues in the dodo path, the typewriter and the fixed phone, replaced by this third of the Ragtag and the Bobtail which only three years ago and a little, in a halcyon age at present, was it at zero percent?

The answer is of course not. It is not an earthquake. In fact, I would say that on the basis of these results, the conservatives under Kemi Badenoch have a good luck growing to win the next elections. Indeed, the results reveal the first and the most important condition for a conservative victory The extreme vulnerability of the Labor government.

The work has been in power for ten months and the voters have noticed the problem with Starmer. He has the bad instincts entirely for the time, and that means that he is constantly walking on the left, left, left, wake up, wake up, wake up in one direction that most people just don't want to go.

They can see the disorder he has made, especially with the economy. He has entered and immediately announced cash remuneration for unions, with an increase in the remuneration of the public sector of massive inflation, associated with enormous expansion of quantity, with a total of 27 new unnecessary public organisms so far.

Why do we need an equitable work agency? What is the interest of an ethics and integrity commission if the Prime Minister cannot see that it is wrong to accept freebia costumes and glasses of a work donor?

The work has created thousands of large public sector, both, after the task, when state size has to drop. He and Rachel Theeves tried to pay for all this with significant and totally useless tax increases.

The leader of the British reform Nigel Farage famous with colleagues after the party's victory in the by -election of Runcorn and Helsby

They made a company unexpectedly with an increase in national contributions on somewhat dissuasive insurance on the creation of new jobs and new investments. They hammered the rural economy with a new tax on the vicious heritage in farms. They hung private education, so the schools had to close.

In fact, they have launched such a jihad general in the private sector, and the creation of wealth, which talented people actually flee this country in large numbers for the first time since the 1970s. Go to Dubai and you will find that it is already the 19th largest British city in the world.

Work seems to have no growth strategy, no vision for the future, no ambition for the country and, perhaps even worse, the Sous Starmer party is so awake the bullets that they cannot do what the public desperately wants them to do. They cannot attack illegal immigration, and they cannot stop small boats because all their instinct on the subject is false.

They do not blame the criminal gangs of having brought these people to our coasts because in their hearts, they blame global injustice, climate change, or the heritage of war in Iraq.

Its nonsense and nonsense. But that is why work is hopeless to stem the tide and that is why the figures continue to grow.

When British merchants complain about the disgusting epidemic of the display flight, the work instinct is to blame poverty rather than going hard for criminals.

When he sees a national asset like the Chagos Islands, the Starmer instinct is to get rid of this active, as an embarrassing inheritance of the British colonial past, no matter how strategically disastrous and costly.

His left-wing supporters on the left that biological men must now be able to identify themselves as women, the instinct of Starmers must agree before having considered the impact of this proposal of Monty Python on the women themselves. The result is that he looks like a complete cup, following the judgment of the Supreme Court, and now tries late to align his IsLingtonian thought with common sense.

This is why there was such a swing against the government during the Runcorn by -election. This is why I am more and more optimistic about conservative chances next time. This Labor Government is so bad, so wrong, so fundamentally deactivated with what the public wants, that in 2029, or each time we have the next elections, I think there is a real chance of a tilting point. I mean a moment in 1979, when the public decides with a great roar of which he had enough of the work on work and expenses, and the unions, and the Wokeery in general, because they can see the damage he makes.

Why do I think voters want to come back to us, the conservatives, rather than going elsewhere? First, Kemi Badenoch is increasingly interesting and impressive. She has the most original spirit of all current party leaders, and as an instinctive conservative, she rightly dismissed Starmer on her gender procrastination *.

I do not think that the public gives power to the new third party (the one who was on zero when I was PM, what was it still, they continue to change the name: reimburse? Relastanging? Regurgiter?) And history teaches us that such companies, no matter how much the exciting does not last long in British politics.

They already seem to face between them, even if they have only a small handful in the parliament. I felt pretty sorry for this chap Rupert Lowe who ended up with a punch in his bonce for offending leadership.

No, with regard to the choice in 2029, the electorate will know that there is only one part which will not only be arranged, but in fact to repair illegal immigration, leaving the ECHR and bringing the Rwanda program.

There is only one party that can start again to level the whole country, rather than concretize the Southeast. There is only one part that will invest in the skills of people in this country rather than opt for what is now obviously a starmers solution to our shortage of skills to return to the foolish gold of uncontrolled mass immigration of the EU. There is only one part that will be arranged and capable of reducing taxes, dismissing quantities and stimulating growth and productivity by abandoning the madly miliband doctrinaire approach for climate change and offering consumers and industry what they really need the cheapest electricity in the Western world.

It is only the conservatives who have both the instinct of bringing this country back in the right direction, and the chance to do so, because in 2029, the raw facts of electoral mathematics and the first post system will signify that there will be only one way to expel this unnecessary work government and it is to vote conservative.

Dictionary

*Praiseses: the act of making different declarations of each other, so that they cannot be true