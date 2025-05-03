The Vietnamese ambassador presents skills titles to the Turkish President





The Vietnamese ambassador to Trkiye Ng Thu Hu presented his references to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on May 1 (local time). Congratulations H for his appointment, President Erdoan expressed his joy at the new development in the links of Vit Nam Trkiye. He has talked a lot about the potential of extended cooperation in several sectors and in particular hoped for continuous growth in bilateral trade. The president underlined the defense cooperation, in particular in the defense industry, as a crucial field for the partnership, expressing the hope of an early signature of the cooperation agreements in this field. He took the opportunity to request the support of Vit Nam to the Trkiye's offer to become an Anase dialogue partner, committing to the Turkish agencies to continue to support and promote bilateral relations. The Vietnamese diplomat, for his part, congratulated Trkiye for his important socio-economic achievements under the leadership of President Erdoan, who transformed the country into an economically developed nation with a regional and global influence. She put stress on the positive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, in particular following the official visit of Prime Minister PhM Minh Chnh in November 2023. He said that bidirectional trade reached more than $ 3 billion in 2024, making the first business partner in Vit Nam Trkiye in Southeast Asia. Currently, more than 40 Turkish companies have investments in the NAM lives, with a Turkish group engaging in the construction of ThNH international airport in the province of NG Nai. Turkish Airlines operates two direct flights daily between countries. Ambassador H also noted that Nam lives, a rescue team by Vit Nam, helped victims of earthquakes in Trkiye at the beginning of 2023 as a lively demonstration of solidarity between nations. She said her commitment to work in close collaboration with the relevant Turkish agencies to contribute to the complete and substantial development of bilateral relations. She transmitted warm greetings of the Vietnamese party and heads of state to President Erdoan, his spouse and the Turkish people, as well as their invitations to the president and their spouse to make an official visit to Vit Nam, helping to raise bilateral relations with a new summit. VNS

