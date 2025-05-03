Instagram accounts of Babar Azam, Rizwan and many other Pakistani crickets blocked in India





The captain of the Pakistans Babar Azam with Mohammad Rizwan. | Photo credit: Kr Deepak

India Friday, May 2, 2025) blocked Instagram accounts of the main current cricket players and ancient Pakistani, notably Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Wasim Akram, intensifying its digital repression against influential personalities through the border following the Terror attack by Pahalgam.

The list of restricted accounts also includes the captain of Test Shan Masood, the Pacers Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah, the Imam-ul-Haq striker, the all-round Shadab Khan and the old stars Shoiib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi.

In addition, the story of the former Prime Minister and Captain of Cricket from Pakistan Imran Khan is also inaccessible in India.

Users who try to access their Instagram page from India are encountered by the message: “Account not available in India. Indeed, we have respected a legal request to restrict this content.”

We have received a legal request to restrict this content. We have examined it against our policies and carried out a legal and human rights assessment. After the examination, we have limited access to the content where it goes against the local law, added the Instagram note.

However, the accounts of the captain winner of the Waqar Younis World Cup and the former Skipper Misbah-UL-Haq have not yet been selected.

The Instagram account of the award -winning gold launcher in golden winner of Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem, was blocked on Wednesday.

These restrictions arise following the terrorist attack on April 22 near the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in southern cashmere, where 26 people mainly tourists were killed and several others injured in a targeted shooting.

Following the deadly attack, the Indian government has taken measures to block access to Pakistani social media accounts, citing national security problems.

Earlier this week, several Pakistani YouTube channels were also limited in India for “the dissemination of provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading stories and disinformation against India, army and security agencies”.

This ban had an impact on the tastes of Shoiib Akhtar, Basit Ali and Shahid Afridi.

Posted – May 03, 2025 06:36 AM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/instagram-accounts-of-babar-azam-rizwan-and-many-other-pakistani-cricketers-blocked-in-india/article69533202.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos