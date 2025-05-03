



Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history.

Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

President Donald won over the 79th anniversary on June 14 could be celebrated with a huge military parade in Washington, DC, according to newly emerged planning documents.

The White House previously denied that such an event was in development, but the documents dating from April 28 and 29, seen by the Associated Press (AP) but have not yet made public a spectacular opportunity to mark the birthday of the Commander -in -Chief, which falls on the same date as the 250th anniversary of the American army.

The plans indicate that up to 6,600 soldiers of 11 bodies and divisions could be involved, as is 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters and more than 2,000 civilians, with the road to the parades ranging from Arlington, Virginia, where the Pentagon and the National Cemetery of Arlington are located, through the Potomac river and Washington.

Open image in the gallery

Donald Trump is piercing a military salute on the campaign track last year (Jeff Dean / AP)

Among the armored vehicles and the artillery units envisaged for inclusion are tank battalions, Stryker and Bradley combat vehicles, Paladin artillery vehicles, howaks and infantry vehicles.

There could also be at least seven army groups that participate, parachute jumps interpreted by the Golden Knights and a concert and fireworks display in the evening to complete the day.

Army spokesman Steve Warren said on Thursday that no final decision had been made and that the White House had not yet made an official announcement.

But it is not a secret for anyone that President Trump has long had ambitions for such a display to be held in his honor on Pennsylvania avenue.

His fixation with the idea seems to have started after joining French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on July 14, 2017 to observe the commemorations of the Bastille Day on the Champions Elysees and was deeply impressed by what he saw.

Open image in the gallery

Donald Trump and Macrons attend Frances 2017 Bastille Day Military Parade (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty)

However, the American equivalent is discussed in planning documents is likely to feel the celebrations of Russia Victory Day more to mark the crucial role of the red Armys in the defeat of Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

This event takes place in Moscow Red Place on May 9 of each year and presents a convoy of army vehicles and troops walking in training, welcoming President Vladimir Putin and his Kremlin cabinet when they pass, in a fierce demonstration of military power.

Open image in the gallery

Russian armored vehicles cross Moscow to participate in his victory day parade (Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP)

Trump presented his own fantastic parade for the first time during his first mandate, but, in his great annoyance, he was finally suppressed as too expensive, with an estimate putting an $ 92 million in the event.

No estimate is proposed in new planning documents, but the cost is again likely to be in the tens of millions of dollars, with the prospect of adapting and feeding so many participants and transporting in their vehicles by road and rail posing a potential logistics nightmare for the organizers.

One of the files observed by important AP flags concerning the security requirements while the mayor of DC Muriel Bowser warned against the physical assessment that the vehicles involved could take on the roads of the city, potentially requiring costly repairs as a result of its consequences.

The tanks that roll in the streets would not be good, she said. If military tanks were used, they should be accompanied by several million dollars to repair the roads.

The army spokesman, Colonel Dave Butler, said: We want to make an event that the whole nation can celebrate with us. We want the Americans to know their army and their soldiers.

A parade could be part of it, and we think it will be an excellent addition to what we have already planned.

Open image in the gallery

Donald Trump and the defense secretary Pete Hegseth attend a meeting from the Cabinet to the White House last month (AFP / Getty)

Trump himself has already tried to excite, writing on Truth Social late Thursday, without directly mentioning the parade: many of our allies and friends celebrate May 8 as a victory day, but we have done more than any other country, by far, by producing a victorious result on the Second World War.

I renamed on May 8 as a day of victory for the Second World War and November 11 as the Victory Day for the First World War.

We will start again to celebrate our victories!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-military-parade-birthday-plans-b2743593.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos