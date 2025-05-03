SC To hear Imran, Marwats Pleas for Inquiry Commission on the rigging





Supreme court building. Website / SC File

Islamabad: The Supreme Court (SC) admitted on Friday for hearing the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) requesting the training of a commission of inquiry to probe the presumed rigging during the general elections held on February 8, 2024.

A bench of five members of the Supreme Court led by Judge Amicin Khan heard the petitions filed by the president and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the head of the PTI, the head of the PTI, Sher Afzal, against the rigging in 2024.

On March 20, 2024, the founding president of the PTI, Imran Khan, had filed a request to the Supreme Court under article 184, paragraph 3, of the Constitution through his lawyer Hamid Khan, asking the Court to constitute a judicial commission to probe the process of general elections, which would have rendered the girants in losers and permits in the winners.

Imran Khan filed a request to the Supreme Court under article 184, paragraph 3, of the Constitution by Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan.

He had prayed to the Supreme Court for a judicial commission, consisting in serving the judges of the Supreme Court not having any bias towards anyone, to be trained to inquire, audit and examine the way and the process of general elections of February 8, 2024 and the developments which took place by the compilation of false and fraudulent results making the winners in permits and permits.

The founding president of the PTI had prayed for all consecutive acts to train governments at the federal levels and the Punjab were immediately suspended until the result of the investigation by the judicial commission appointed in this name.

Similarly, the head of the PTI, Sher Afzal Marwat, who was elected MNA from the district of the National Assembly NA-41, on February 23, 2024, had also filed a request at the Supreme Court under article 184, paragraph 3, of the Constitution against the presumed ones during the general elections of February 8.

Classified by his lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi, Sher Afzal had prayed to the Supreme Court that the governments' training process will be held unanswered until the final decision of his petition.

The registrar's office had however raised objections to petitions. Friday, the court asked Hamid Khan, lawyer of the founding president of the PTI, Imran Khan, that the registrar office had raised objections to the petition.

Hamid Khan, a lawyer of Imran Khan, who appeared before the court through the video link, the Lahore register, however, told the court that the main objection of the registrar's office was that the court could not constitute the commission of inquiry to probe the presumed rigging during the 2024 elections.

The scientist lawyer recalled to the Court that before, in 2012, the Supreme Court had formed a commission of inquiry in the event of a Memogate scandal while, during the year 2016, the court also appointed a commission of inquiry led by judge Qazi Faez Isa for having surveyed the explosion case of the Quetta bomb.

However, the court observed that after the promulgation of the legislation made in 2017, it is the prerogative of the government to constitute a commission or not.

Hamid Khan, however, argued that in 2012, the Supreme Court recommended the formation of a commission of inquiry in the Memogate case by judging that each time there is a question of national importance and security, such a commission can be formed.

Hamid Khan slipped the court to withdraw the objections, raised by the registrar's office on their petition and should be heard.

Similarly, Riaz Hanif Rahi, lawyer for Sher Afzal Marwat, told court that an appeal against the objection had been filed which had been dismissed by the registrar's office with the observation that the case is now fixed to the court which is no longer a chamber affair now.

He argued that, as the case is deposited for judicial determination and cannot be treated on the administrative side, it is numbered and his petition is fixed and heard.

Later, the court admitted to having heard the two petitions after having removed the objections raised by the registrar's office on petitions and ordered its office to allocate the figures for the two petitions and to be fixed to hear.

The court then postponed the case for the date at the office (indefinite period).

