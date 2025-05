Turkey remains attached to a disputed project “Kanal Istanbul”

Turkey is determined to build a channel project intended to relieve the pressure on the occupied strait of Bosphorus, when the funding is guaranteed, said a Minister of the Government on Thursday, despite general criticism on its possible environmental impact. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid the basics of the canal in 2021, aimed at connecting the Black Sea north of Istanbul to the Marmara Sea in the south and preventing Bosphorus accidents. The initiative, described by Erdogan as his “crazy project” when he revealed it over ten years ago, cost around 75 billion LIRA ($ 1.95 billion). The criticisms have questioned the viability of a navigable track covering 45 km (28 miles) through the marshes and farms at the western end of Istanbul, and say that it will wreak environmental ravages, will destroy a marine ecosystem and will endanger a supply of fresh water for the largest city in the country. The plan has been put aside in recent years largely due to economic agitation, lack of funding and public opposition. “We have not abandoned the Kanal Istanbul project. It is not our program today, but when the day comes, good funding is found, we will certainly,” said the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu. He spoke one day after the environment and the Minister of Urbanization, Murat Kurum, said that the project was not and had not been, on the agenda for some time. Uraloglu's comments are involved in the midst of an extended legal repression against the members of the opposition of the Municipality of Istanbul, including the higher staff according to which the main republican people party (CHP) was responsible for environmental issues among other questions. The CHP manages the municipality. In March, a court imprisoned the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, of the CHP, as part of the repression of several months. The mayor is considered the main political rival of Erdogan and conducts him in certain polls. Imamoglu denied all the accusations against him, while the CHP, other opposition parties and the Western powers said that his arrest was a politicized decision to eliminate a potential electoral threat to Erdogan, who has been running the country for more than two decades. Its arrest has sparked mass manifestations and economic disorders, but the government denies any influence on the judiciary. (1 $ = 38,4461 liras) (Reuters)

