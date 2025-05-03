Trump orders federal financing cuts in PBS and NPR





Washington President (AP) Donald Trump signed a decree aimed at writing public subsidies in PBS and NPR on Thursday when he alleged prejudices in broadcasters.

The ordinance orders the public dissemination company and other federal agencies to stop federal funding for the NPR and the PBS and also requires that they work to eliminate indirect public funding sources for press organizations. The White House, in a publication on social networks announcing the signing, said that points of sale receive millions of taxpayers to spread radical, awakened from propaganda disguised as news.

This is Trump's last decision and his administration to use federal powers to control or institutions of hamstrings whose actions or points of view with which he do not agree. Since his entry into office, Trump has ousted managers, has put staff on administrative leave and cut hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to artists, libraries, museums, theaters and others, through control of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanités. Trump also pushed to retain federal funds for research and education of universities and to punish law firms unless they agree to eliminate diversity programs and other measures that Trump has deemed reprehensible.

The broadcasters obtain approximately half a billion dollars in public money through the public broadcasting company and are preparing for the possibility of rigorous cuts since the election of the winning on the Republicans, because the Republicans have been complaining for a long time.

Paula Kerger, CEO and President of PBS, said in a statement last month that the effort of the Trump administrations to cancel the financing of public media would disrupt the essential services that PBS and the stations of local members provide to the American people.

There is nothing more American than PBS, and our work is only possible because of the bipartite support that we have always received from Congress, she said. This public-private partnership allows us to help prepare millions of children for school and life success and also support enriching and highest quality programs.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting continued Trump earlier this week about his decision to dismiss three members of his board of directors with five people, arguing that the president exceeded his authority and that this decision would deprive the board of directors of a quorum necessary to carry out business.

Barely two weeks ago, the White House said that it would ask the Congress to cancel the funding of the CPB as part of a packet of cuts of $ 9.1 billion. This set, however, that the director of the Russell Vought budget would probably be the first of many, has not yet been sent to Capitol Hill.

This decision against PBS and NPR comes while its administration worked to dismantle the American agency for the world media, notably Voice of America and Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, which have been designed to model independent news that gathered in the world in societies that restrict the press. These efforts faced a decline in the federal courts, which in some cases judged that the Trump administration may have exceeded its authority for restraint of appropriate funds at the outlet by the congress.

The Congress AP Correspondent, Lisa Mascaro, contributed.

