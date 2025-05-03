The former collaborator of Jokowi canceled, try Sutrisno's child to become a Pangkogabwilhan I

Jakarta, Kompas.com – Former assistant of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Admiral Muda HersanCanceled by replacing Lieutenant-General Kunto Arief Wibowo as a TNI defense commander (Pangkogabwilhan) I.

The reason, the TNI has corrected the transfer of seven high officers, including Hersan of the position of the Fleet Command III commander to replace Kunto who was transferred from his position Alliance I Become a special staff of the military chief of staff.

“Since the flow of the series following the transfer of Lieutenant-General Kunto, it has not been at this time. With taking into account the tasks that still have to be carried out by the current official and the development of the situation,” said TNI brigadier chief, General Kristomei locates on Friday (2/2025).

“Therefore, it was decided to postpone or correct the change,” he said.

Kristomei explained, in the TNI transfer, if an officer could not be moved from his post, other officers could not be moved either.

In this case, because Kunto was not moved, his has not been moved to fill the position left by Kunto and so on.

“If, for example, Mr. Kunto changes, it means that he was given to Kunto and then,” Kristomei said.

“Now, from the series earlier, some officers are still necessary for the organization for the moment to achieve in accordance with the development of the current situation and threats,” he said.

The transfer was canceled suddenly

Indicated, the TNI canceled the transfer Letjen Kunto Arief Wibowo Who is the son of the 6th vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia, try Sutrisno de Pangkogabwilhan has become the special KSAD staff.

Previously, Kunto entered the list of 237 TNI officers who were affected by the change based on the decision of the TNI KEP 554 / IV / 2025 commander number dated April 29, 2025.

However, just one day after being published, the decision was then canceled and replaced by KEP 554A / IV / 2025 which was published on April 30, 2025.

When Kunto was transferred, a hypothesis appeared in the middle of the public that Kunto's transfer was linked to the TNI-Polri retirement forum which asked the Indonesian vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka to be maintained.

The TNI-POLRI retirement forum contains 103 retired generals, 73 admirals, 65 Marshal and 91 Colonel, one of the retired generals is Try Sutrisno, Kunto's father.

The declaration of the TNI-POLRI retirement forum contains eight points, which includes the rejection of government policies linked to the development of state capital (IKN), foreign workers and proposals for the reworking against ministers suspected of being involved in corruption.

One of the most controversial points is the proposal to replace the vice-president subject to the MPR, on the basis of the allegation according to which the decree of the Constitutional Court (MK) concerning article 169 Law The electoral law violated the law of the MK procedure and the law on judicial power.

However, when the transfer was canceled, Kristomei denied the hypothesis.

He explained that the reason for postponing this mutation was purely part of the dynamics and needs of the TNI organization in accordance with professionalism and proportionality.

“This complies with professionalism, proportionality, and in fact the current organizational needs. Not linked to for example, Oh yesterday, his parents were Mr. Kunto (try Sutrisno expressed the indictment of Gibran). No, no link,” said Kristomei.

“He (try Sutrisno) Purnawirawan, the principle is not linked to TNI activities,” continued Kristomei.

