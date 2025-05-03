Politics
The former collaborator of Jokowi canceled, try Sutrisno's child to become a Pangkogabwilhan I
Jakarta, Kompas.com – Former assistant of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Admiral Muda HersanCanceled by replacing Lieutenant-General Kunto Arief Wibowo as a TNI defense commander (Pangkogabwilhan) I.
The reason, the TNI has corrected the transfer of seven high officers, including Hersan of the position of the Fleet Command III commander to replace Kunto who was transferred from his position Alliance I Become a special staff of the military chief of staff.
“Since the flow of the series following the transfer of Lieutenant-General Kunto, it has not been at this time. With taking into account the tasks that still have to be carried out by the current official and the development of the situation,” said TNI brigadier chief, General Kristomei locates on Friday (2/2025).
“Therefore, it was decided to postpone or correct the change,” he said.
Read also: The profile of Laksda Hersan, former collaboration of Jokowi who moved Putra try Sutrisno like Pangkogabwilhan i
Kristomei explained, in the TNI transfer, if an officer could not be moved from his post, other officers could not be moved either.
In this case, because Kunto was not moved, his has not been moved to fill the position left by Kunto and so on.
“If, for example, Mr. Kunto changes, it means that he was given to Kunto and then,” Kristomei said.
“Now, from the series earlier, some officers are still necessary for the organization for the moment to achieve in accordance with the development of the current situation and threats,” he said.
Read also: Why does the TNI suddenly cancel the mutations of Putra by Try Sutrisno?
The transfer was canceled suddenly
Indicated, the TNI canceled the transfer Letjen Kunto Arief Wibowo Who is the son of the 6th vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia, try Sutrisno de Pangkogabwilhan has become the special KSAD staff.
Previously, Kunto entered the list of 237 TNI officers who were affected by the change based on the decision of the TNI KEP 554 / IV / 2025 commander number dated April 29, 2025.
However, just one day after being published, the decision was then canceled and replaced by KEP 554A / IV / 2025 which was published on April 30, 2025.
When Kunto was transferred, a hypothesis appeared in the middle of the public that Kunto's transfer was linked to the TNI-Polri retirement forum which asked the Indonesian vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka to be maintained.
The TNI-POLRI retirement forum contains 103 retired generals, 73 admirals, 65 Marshal and 91 Colonel, one of the retired generals is Try Sutrisno, Kunto's father.
The declaration of the TNI-POLRI retirement forum contains eight points, which includes the rejection of government policies linked to the development of state capital (IKN), foreign workers and proposals for the reworking against ministers suspected of being involved in corruption.
Read also: Mutation Tni Ralat, try Sutrisno's son remains a pangkogabwilhan i
One of the most controversial points is the proposal to replace the vice-president subject to the MPR, on the basis of the allegation according to which the decree of the Constitutional Court (MK) concerning article 169 Law The electoral law violated the law of the MK procedure and the law on judicial power.
However, when the transfer was canceled, Kristomei denied the hypothesis.
He explained that the reason for postponing this mutation was purely part of the dynamics and needs of the TNI organization in accordance with professionalism and proportionality.
“This complies with professionalism, proportionality, and in fact the current organizational needs. Not linked to for example, Oh yesterday, his parents were Mr. Kunto (try Sutrisno expressed the indictment of Gibran). No, no link,” said Kristomei.
“He (try Sutrisno) Purnawirawan, the principle is not linked to TNI activities,” continued Kristomei.
Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/03/08124991/eks-ajudan-jokowi-batal-gantikan-anak-try-sutrisno-jadi-pangkogabwilhan-i
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What is Trump doing still popular?
- The substitution of Letjen Kunto Arief is considered full of political interests, TB Hasanuddin doubts that the professionalism and integrity of the commander TNI
- No. 21 Womens Tennis returns to Miac Playoff Championship with 4-0 win over St. Olaf
- Harry Prince BBC's new “reconciliation” with the royal family of BBC
- Toronto Public Health warns of possible measles exposure at major tourist attractions – Toronto
- British Weather: As the temperature drops sharply, the bank vacation in May | British news
- The State Department pushes America to the first program with China, Ukraine and Immigration
- Trump doubles on the threat of ending Harvards tax exemption | News
- Now, the American vice-president, JD Vance, gives the update of the commercial agreement in India, explains the PM Modi Tough negotiator | World News
- Projecting 2025 FSU Football Depth Chart: What does the attack look like after spring?
- Apple CEO Rates could cost $ 900 million in this quarter
- After completing the results of local election, the work supports immigration policy “ongoing challenge.