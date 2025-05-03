



The Nigel Farage Reform Party produced major gains in the English local Thursday elections, winning its fifth parliamentary seat, a first mayor and multiple developments of the Council which report a growing threat to Britain two dominant political parties. The most dramatic victory occurred in Runcorn and Helsby, where the reform seized a parliamentary seat by only six votes after a complete recount. The narrow victory occurs less than a year after the work had claimed the same seat with a dominant majority of almost 15,000. It was a huge night for the reform, said Farage, the veteran activist from Brexit, addressing journalists. It is the Heartland Labour Party, their vote collapsed and a large part came to us. The party also marked history by winning its first mayor in the Grand Lincolnshire, where Andrea Jenkyns, a former conservative minister who joined the reform, after losing his parliamentary seat last year was elected mayor. Jenkyns now holds the oldest elected functions within the party, with an authority over a region of around a million people. These victories underline the fragmentation of the British political landscape in the aftermath of the last general elections, when the head of labor and Prime Minister Keir Starmer obtained one of the largests in modern political history. However, his government has since had a rapid drop in the fastest approval notes for any newly elected British administration. Starmer faced growing criticism to increase taxes, reduce retirement benefits and poorly manage the controversies in parties' financing. The reform capitalized on public disillusionment, offering an alternative to disenchanted voters with work and the conservatives. Reform UK looks like the real business this morning, said Keiran Pedley, director of the Ipsos survey agency policy. That said, with increased support comes from a meticulous examination. Where they win, they will have to show that they can make the change that their voters want. Voters made voting ballots Thursday for more than 1,600 seats of local authority across England and participated in six mayor races. While the results continue to emerge, the reforms of the growing presence reshape the British political account and could force both the work and the conservatives to reassess their strategies before the next national poll. Follow us on:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arise.tv/nigel-farages-reform-uk-secures-breakthrough-wins-rattles-labour-tories-in-local-elections/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

