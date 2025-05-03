Tni Mutations Revised, Lieutenant-General Kunto Anak Try Sutrisno remains a Pangkogabwilhan I







Jakarta – Commander TNI Revise the decision of the transfer previously issued. The position of Pangkogabwilhan I is still owned by Lieutenant-Général Kunto Arief Wibowo. “Thus, a decree of the commander TNI KEP / 554A / IV / 2025 dated April 30, 2025. Which contains a change of KEP / 554 / IV / 2025 published on April 29 (2/5/2025). Kristomei did not explain the name of who were the high TNI officers who were not transferred. However, according to him, the starch was in a series of Letjen Kunto Arief Wibowo Scroll to continue with content “So, because it is indeed in change in the series, there are several series of starch that must be moved, indeed SO The mechanism, “he said. “Now, after the publication of the KEP KEP 554 / IV / 2025 on April 29, 2025, it turns out that, according to the series of cars which were to change after the Pak Kunto path, some could not move at that time. It was therefore mentioned to correct or suspend the series and issued KEP 554A / IV / 2025 April with another series,” he continued. Kristomei said the Assembly was generally transmitted for the next 3 months. He said his party would provide more information before the next change session. “Thus, the hearing of the assembly generally transmits it for the next 3 months, so there is a series which is prepared which is indeed a retirement and must change. Later when it approaches the day, we will confirm who should be able to change,” he said. Kristomei said that the revision of this transfer had hosted positions in the series of the Kunto Lieutenant-General could not change. Because, according to him, the lieutenant-general Kunto had to fulfill his functions. “This change is only to welcome some in the series of the Pak lieutenant-general, Kunto, has not been able to change, because there are tasks that are still accomplished by them are faced with the development of the current situation,” he explained. Previously, the TNI commander, General AGUS Subuyingo, turned the position of 237 high-level TNI officers, one of which was the position of commander-in-chief of the combined defense command (Panggogabwilhan) I. This position was originally occupied by Lieutenant-Général Kunto Arief Wibowo. The son of the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 1993-1998, try Sutrisno, was filmed as the Special KSAD staff. The position which was initially adopted by Lieutenant-General Kunto was occupied by Laksda Hersan on the basis of the decree of the TNI Kep commander number / 554 / IV / 2025 dated April 29, 2025. Laksda Hersan previously served as a Pangkoarmada III on the basis of the decree of the commander of the Indonesian national army KEP / 1286 / XI / 2023. The former assistant of the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was also secretary to the president of the president (SESMILPRES). (LIR / EVA) Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here

