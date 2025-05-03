PRABOWO GOVERNMENT TWIN SUN ·





The phenomenon of the twin sun in the direction of President Prabowo suffer has become an interesting political discourse. This term refers to the situation where two figures with a large influence are in a system of government, potentially creating power attractions. cupboard In this context, the first sun is of course Prabowo Suffered as president of the period 2024-2029. While the second sun refers to Joko Widodo, the president for the period 2014-2019 and 2019-2024 which still has a strong influence in the government. Especially through the figure of his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, while the vice-president has become the relay of the political dynasty. This phenomenon is not only a symbolic problem. The existence of two poles of power in a government can give birth to a complex dynamic. In addition, a certain number of ministers in the Red and White cabinet visited the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Solo, Central Java (Central Java) after the Eid Al-Fitr 1445 Hijri. Sowan was when President Prabowo suffered visited the Middle East and Türkiye. Some Minister Prabowo visited the 7th house of the president of Jokowi solo. They are the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin; Minister of Maritime Affairs and Sakti Wahyu Trenggono peaches; The Minister of Coordination of the Food Division Zulkifli Hasan; Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia and Minister of Population and Family Development of Wihaji The question of the circulation of several ministers which Sowan in Jokowi also called the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia as a boss. Naturally, those who visited were also the assistants of President Joko Widodo during the previous period. In addition, the problem of poor communication in the Prabowo-Gibran government is under the spotlight of various parties. As if they accepted the political alarm, President Prabowo immediately summoned the ranks of the ministers of the Red and White cabinet to conclude from the ranks of the palace. Because the question of Twin Sun can be a shadow that will disrupt the government's price in the future, in particular linked to the loyalty of presidential assistants. In the history of Indonesian politics, phenomena like this are not new. The Soekarno and Hatta era had been colored by tension due to vision differences. Likewise, the Sby-JK period, which, even if it started with synergy, ended with friction. Thus, how Prabowo and Gibran manage the potential of Twin Sun will determine political stability in the future. Then, what should be monitored are the political maneuvers of the elite behind the scenes. The conflict does not always occur on the surface, but can start with the influence of groups which are more straight to certain chairs of power. This is where the importance of open political communication and commitment to the unity of vision. Finally, the public hopes that the Prabowo-Gibran government will not be trapped in leadership dualism. People do not care who is stronger or more popular. What is desired is a solution, stable and in favor of the well-being of the community.

