Donald Trump renews threats against the status of tax exemption from Harvard universities | Donald Trump News





The Democrats called for an investigation into whether the American president is pressure on the IRS to strip the status of Harvards.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, renewed his threat to strip Harvard University of his tax exemption status, a decision that could cost the institution of the Ivy League of the billions of dollars if they were implemented.

We will remove the status of exemption from the tax on Harvards. This is what they deserve! Trump wrote on Friday, in an article on his social media platform Truth Social.

The declaration is the last threat in a continuous quarrel between the Republican President and Harvard, the oldest institution of higher education.

Since he took office for a second term on January 20, Trump sought to increase his control over American universities and repress what he considers illegal demonstrations on the campus.

But Harvard was a focal point for his public anger, especially after school leaders refused a list of requests sent by the Trump administration on April 11.

In a five-page letter (PDF), Trump officials called Harvard to reform his student disciplinary system, investigating the demonstrators involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, committed an external audit of the programs considered to be anti-Semitic and eliminate its programs of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

The letter also forced Harvard to engage in the diversity of points of view in his practices of job and admission, which she had to accomplish by structural changes and staff. Critics said this mandate was becoming Trump trying to impose a decisive political test at school.

On April 14, Harvards president Alan Garber rejected the letter. In a statement published on the Harvards website, he explained that Trumps Trumps require the academic freedom of Harvards, among other rights.

The university will not renounce its independence or will renounce its constitutional rights, wrote Garber. No government, whatever the ruling party, should dictate what private universities can teach, that they can admit and hire, and what areas of study and research they can continue.

The Trump administration quickly responded by suspending nearly $ 2.2 billion in school grants and contracts.

Since then, he has filed a complaint (PDF) contesting Trumps' attempts to retain federal funding from the school, calling the moving lever to take control of academic decision -making at Harvard.

Shortly after interrupting the subsidies and contracts, Trump turned his attention to the exempt status of the Harvards tax, increasing the pressure on the school.

Educational establishments, charitable organizations, non -profit organizations and scientific research establishments are among the entities eligible for the request for tax exemption under American law. This status provides these organizations with relief from the payment of federal taxes and property taxes.

But on April 15, Trump thought about social media that Harvard should lose this exemption, due to his management of pro-Palestinian students.

Perhaps Harvard should lose its status as a tax exemption and be taxed as a political entity if it continues to push the political, ideological and terrorist disease inspired / supporting? Trump wrote.

American media reports later indicated that the Internal Internal Service (IRS) had internal deliberations on the advisability of revoking the status of the IRS of schools, although such an action is relatively rare.

But under the American code, it is illegal for the president, the vice-president or one of their employees to indirectly request the IRS to make an audit of any taxpayers.

Democrats have seized this fact to put pressure on an investigation into the actions of Trump administrations towards Harvard.

The president aims at the non -profit status of Harvard University for obviously political purposes, Democratic senators wrote on Friday, including Chuck Schumer, Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren in a joint letter.

The presidents call for Harvard to lose his status as a tax exemption raises disturbing constitutional issues, in particular if the president tries to establish himself rights of freedom of expression of Harvards and if the revocation of his status of tax exemption will deprive the University of his rights to a regular procedure.

