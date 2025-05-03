Politics
Gordon Chang in Newsmax: Xi Jinping does not admit China depends on American trade
Chinese President Xi Jinping has founded his power over the surpassing of the United States, and this intransigence is what prevents the two countries from arriving at the Table on Trade, the expert in China and author Gordon Chang on Newsmax said on Friday.
It is very difficult for him to admit that China depends on the American trade, said Chang on Wake Up America. It cannot be seen yielded to the United States.
Chang said that is important for Xi to say that President Donald Trump was cliging eyes.
I think I was going to see China be extremely difficult in these commercial negotiations, as they are still, but maybe more difficult now, said Chang.
Last Friday, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce said Beijing was asking the Trump administration offer for interviews on the paralyzing taxes of the presidents, in a decision to potentially defuse the trade war between the two countries.
Chang said the United States is more likely than China to resist an prolonged trade war.
US consumers represent what, 38%, 39% of global consumer spending? He said. It is a market that China cannot replace, especially because Xijinping, because it has turned its back on consumption as the fundamental basis of the Chinese economy, is now based on exports to be this fundamental basis.
In addition, the Usis the country deficit trade, which means that it has all the tools of a trade war, said Chang.
Were the greatest economy, he said. The Chinese economy is currently contracting. We saw the first indications in April.
And XI, added Chang, really has only one card, and it is to persuade the American people to ensure that President Trump is preventive. I don't think our president will do it.
Meanwhile, even before April, a number of disastrous factories for China, the nation was in a deflationary spiral, said Chang.
We saw it from February and March prices, he said. This means that the Chinese economy is in real distress. But Xijinping doesn't care. He's like his hero, Mao Zedong. He can do things that everyone believes to be irrational.
Chang predicted that Xi will continue to block real negotiations for a while to come, if not forever, to allow China at least one partial victory.
Meanwhile, companies like Apple move their supply chains in China, because small businesses have already moved, putting the country in a difficult position.
When you look at the large trends in manufacturing, which are essentially AI and automation robots, they are favorable in the United States, Chang said. If in the long term, were in a very good position and China is not. This is a very important story in terms of the operation of the world. And in a period of relieving, in which was, a China dependent on trade is in a world of injury.
