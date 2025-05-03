JD VANCE praises the hard Modi negotiator, share the update of the India Trade Deal | Latest news from India





US vice-president JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, a difficult negotiator and said good negotiations were taking place with India on the tariff issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US vice-president JD Vance during talks at the delegation level in Delhi. (PTI) In an interview with Fox News, Vance also predicted that India could be among the first countries to conclude a trade agreement to avoid the reciprocal prices set by US President Donald Trump last month. “Modi, the Prime Minister, is a difficult negotiator, but we will rebalance this relationship, and that is why the president does what he does,” said Vance during the interview. Vance has been asked if an agreement with India would be the first to pass as negotiations avoid taxes with high importance. Most of the prices imposed by Trump in the declaration of his release day are on break at the moment. “I do not know if it will be your first agreement, but I think it would be among the first offers for sure. We have negotiations with Japan, with Korea, we have negotiations in progress with people in Europe, and obviously, we have a good negotiation in India,” replied Vance. Trump announced radical reciprocal prices on a number of countries, including India and China on April 2. However, on April 9, he announced a 90 -day suspension of these prices until July 9 of this year, with the exception of those of China and Hong Kong, while around 75 countries approached America for trade agreements. However, the 10% reference rate imposed on countries on April 2 remains in force, in addition to the 25% tasks on the components of steel, aluminum and car. While India would have made several concessions on energy and defense expenses to appeal to the United States, the Minister of the Union, Piyush Goyal, stressed that India would undergo any agreement and that the country would favor the interests of its people. India commercial negotiations with the Donald Trump administration India and the United States have set a goal for more than to double the bidirectional trade at $ 500 billion by 2030 during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in Washington in February. The two parties have also agreed to finalize the first tranche of a multiseror multiseror trade agreement mutually beneficial by the fall of 2025 to deepen the bilateral trade in goods and services, increase market access, reduce tariff and non -tariff barriers and deepen the integration of the supply chain.

