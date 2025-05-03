Trump says that he removes the status of exemption from Harvards tax





The University of Harvard reported on Friday that it would resist President Trumps, with a renewed threat, to revoke the exempt status of school tax, a decision for which he declared that there was no legal basis because the president intensified his bitter conflict with the oldest university of nations.

Harvard stopped unless there is an explicit judicial challenge to a revocation of his tax status, a change that would upset the finances of universities. But a university spokesman said in a statement that there was no legal basis to cancel the Harvards tax exemption status.

Such unprecedented action would endanger our ability to carry out our educational mission, according to the press release. This would lead to a reduction in financial aid for students, the abandonment of critical medical research programs and the possibilities of lost innovation. The illegal use of this instrument would have serious consequences for the future of higher education in America.

Trump said on Friday morning on social networks that the government would take exemption status from the Harvards tax. Mr. Trump added, that's what they deserve.

In spite of Trumps online affirmation and the net response of Harvards, it was not immediately clear on Friday if the IRS in fact progressed by revoking the status of tax exemption from Harvards, a change which could generally only occur after a long process. The federal law prohibits the president from asking the IRS to conduct tax investigations, and the employees of the IRS who receive such command are required to report it to a guard dog of the internal government.

After Mr. Trump first called publicly that Harvard lost his tax exemption last month, the White House officials said the IRS would make his own conclusion on the advisability of doing so.

The representatives of the IRS and Treasury Department, which oversees the tax collector, did not respond to a request for comments.

With his status as a tax exemption, Harvard does not only have to pay most taxes, but donors can delight gifts to school in their own income declarations. The loss of the status would not only oblige Harvard to start paying taxes to the federal government on its income, but could lead to donations. Philanthropy represents approximately 45% of the annual operating income of Harvards; The majority of this amount comes from a payment of the allocation of universities of $ 53 billion.

The intensification of the confrontation between the Trump and Harvard administration is part of a wide campaign of pressure against some of the most elite universities of the nations, which the administration has painted as households of anti -Semitism and discrimination which require federal intervention.

In recent weeks, Harvard has taken a resolutely conflicting posture towards the Trump administration. The University has rejected a list of government requests, in particular that it subjects reports to Washington, changes its admission and hiring policies and bring a foreigner to examine the programs and departments that feed anti -Semitic harassment or reflect ideological capture.

The university continued after the administration frozen more than $ 2 billion in federal funds in retaliation for Harvards Defiance.

Even before Mr. Trump appealed to Harvard for the first time to lose his tax exemption, the Trump administration sought to transform typically technocratic IRS into a political tool.

Trump officials have put pressure on IRS to help immigration and customs application to find people that she seeks to expel, a decision that agency officials have warned legal protections for taxpayers. (IRS officials can incur prison deadlines if they poorly share taxpayers, including details that a person or an entity is faced with an audit.)

The agency has had five different leaders so far this year, with the current acting commissioner Michael Faulkender, taking over after the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent complained to Mr. Trump that Elon Musk installed the previous theater chief behind his back. Mr. Faulkender is also the assistant secretary of the Treasury.

The Republicans have long accused the IRS of badly scrutinizing the conservatives, carrying out a series of surveys under the Obama administration in the treatment of tea groups. An inspector general later concluded that the agency had poorly targeted conservative and liberal organizations.

I think the Republicans should be quite careful to use the IRS against a particular sector or a group of close organizations, said Scott Hodge, the former president of Tax Foundation, a reflection group that promotes lower taxes. He is false of the armament of the IRS in any form whatsoever. Politicians must always be uniform and neutral and based on tax principles.

A group of Democratic senators led by Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority chief wrote to the Inspector General of the Treasury for the tax authorities, the IRS watchdog, to ask him to investigate Mr. Trumps de Harvard. They wrote that it is both illegal and unconstitutional for the IRS to take instructions from the president to assess the taxed tax groups.

As a general rule, the IRS will dispute a status of tax exemption from the groups after having carried out a long audit to determine whether, for example, the entity is committed to too many political or commercial activities. If the IRS decides to revoke a tax exemption, the group may appeal the decision before the court. Given the vast research and education operations, tax experts expect a court to be attended by school.

Being there, did this, said Ted Mitchell, president of the US Education Council and under-security for education during the Obama administration. The president has said it for weeks. Nothing has changed to allow him to take unilateral measures on a status of non -profit institutions.

Even if the IRS does not change the Harvard tax status, the Republicans are preparing to considerably increase a tax on the university endowments created by the party in 2017.

