Now, the American vice-president, JD Vance, gives the update of the commercial agreement in India, explains the PM Modi Tough negotiator | World News





New Delhi's accusation of having taken advantage of Washington, the American vice-president JD Vance, reiterated Thursday that a “rebalancing” of the commercial relationship was on the cards. Vance also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a difficult negotiator, a statement he had made during his visit to India last week.

In an interview Fox News VANCE said on Thursday that good negotiations were underway with India, while New Delhi worked to avoid 26% of import taxes threatened by the administration of President Donald Trumps. The American vice-president also suggested that India may be among the first to finalize a trade agreement with Washington to avoid new prices.

Modi, the Prime Minister, is a difficult negotiator, but we will rebalance this relationship, and that is why the president does what he does, “said Vance Fox Newss Special report. The story continues below this announcement When he was asked if India would be the first to obtain a commercial pact, he said: I do not know if it will be your first agreement, I think it would be among the first offers for sure … We have negotiations with Japan, with Korea, we have negotiations with people in Europe, and obviously, we have good negotiations in India. US administration officials have repeatedly said that commercial discussions were underway with India. During an interview CNBC Squawk Box on Monday, the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said that commercial discussions with India are very close to the successful conclusion because she does not have as many high prices. We have advanced many countries and present very good proposals, and the evaluations … I suppose that India would be one of the first commercial offers that we will sign, “he said. This also corresponds to President Donald Trump's statement this week, when he said that the negotiations “performed very well”. “I think we will have an agreement with India,” said Trump. The Prime Minister (Modi), as you know, was here three weeks ago, and they want to conclude an agreement. »» The story continues below this announcement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxuju7damym

But, it can be for a while before the two countries signed on the dotted line. When an animator of Fox News asked the commercial representative of us Jamieson Greer, if an agreement with India was close to the finish line, he replied: “I would not say the finish line (but) close”. “I have a permanent call with the Minister of the Trade of India (Piyush Goyal). I sent my team to India for a week. They were here last week and I met their chief negotiator,” he added. Trump announced radical reciprocal prices in several countries, including India and China on April 2. However, the American president has paused most of the prices for 90 days from April 9 after claiming that more than 70 countries have requested exemptions or new conditions. The reference rate at 10%, however, remains in place, as is the 25% tasks on steel, aluminum and car components. In particular, China does not benefit from a price break. Agri Pusher The story continues below this announcement During Fox News Vance also raised Washington's concerns on Thursday on how the Indian market is “closed” for American agricultural products. What the president said is that we just want to rebalance the trade. So, some of the conversations I have in India, for example, I think most Americans may not know, may not appreciate this, we have large agricultural products, said Vance. Our farmers do great things, but the Indian market is actually closed to American farmers. So this means that it makes American farmers and American consumers more dependent on foreign competitors to cultivate the food we eat. The story continues below this announcement He added: What our agreement in India will fundamentally do is the opening of India to American technology. He will open India to American farmers. This will create more good American jobs. And this is the kind of commercial agreement that Donald Trump loves. Earlier, just one day before imposing reciprocal prices, the United States had raised a range of concerns about Indian commercial practices that harm American interests. The latest report by US trade representatives (USTR) reported several commercial obstacles in India, reporting likely requirements in the current negotiations. The main concerns include regulations on India imports for dairy products, pork and fish that require genetically modified certificates without scientific justification, and restrictions on gender products (genetically modified), which, according to the United States, come from a slow and opaque approval system. India demands that dairy products intended for food derive animals that have Not consumed feed containing internal organs, blood meal, Or the original tissues of the ruminant or pig, and which exporting countries certify towards these conditions, which have no animal health or discernible human justification, according to the report. The story continues below this announcement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsy3vyiuob4 India has also been placed on the American priority monitoring list for inconsistent progress on the protection of intellectual property, in particular in commercial secrets and patent delays. Other problems raised include opaque import restrictions on pulses and boric acid, which the United States considers agricultural substitutes that describe the market, although Indian officials support the support of the American farm is much higher. “It is not anti-travery. It is an anti-United States. It is not entirely the kind of trade where foreign competitors benefit from us, the Indians, let's be honest, they have taken advantage of us for a very long time,” said Vance. Last week, India and the United States announced that they were satisfied with the mandate and officially started talks on a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) which aims to more double exchange between the two countries of the current dollars at $ 500 billion by 2030. The proposal was launched at the PM Modise meeting with President Trump in February. The first series of negotiations in person began in Washington on April 23, the chief negotiator of the Indiah, Rajesh Agrawal, leading the delegation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/jd-vance-us-india-trade-deal-pm-modi-tough-negotiator-trump-tariff-9978793/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos