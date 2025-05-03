



The President of the United States, Donald Trump, wrote on Friday that he would draw the status of tax exemption from Harvards, his second threat on social networks to arm the internal returned service in white houses with university.

We will remove the status of exemption from the Harvards tax, Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social. This is what they deserve.

It was not immediately clear if measures to draw the status of tax exemption from Harvards had already been taken. An IRS spokesperson has not responded to a comment request.

There is no legal basis for canceling the Harvards tax exemption status, a Harvard spokesperson wrote in a press release. Such unprecedented action would endanger our ability to carry out our educational mission.

Under the federal law, Trump cannot unilaterally put the status of tax exemption from Harvards unilaterally and it is prohibited to request indirectly or directly at the IRS to initiate a tax survey.

Non -profit organizations, including most schools like Harvard, are exempt from federal income tax insofar as they operate in their indicated ends and the legal limits of their classification. But the Republicans, of which Trump, long alleged that Harvard moved away from his educational mission and has become a home for anti -Semitism.

Harvard and the White House have been locked in a public battle since the university rejected a list of requests which included radical changes to academic programming. Two weeks ago, Harvard continued the Trump administration for drawing $ 2.2 billion from federal subsidies and contracts.

At the beginning of last month, Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social that his administration planned to draw the status of tax exemption from Harvards to push political, ideological and terrorist ideology on students. A day later, the IRS would have started to plan to revoke the tax exemption status of Harvards.

But Trumps Friday Post is the clearest sign to do so that he intends to assert his threat and considerably increase the tax burden of Harvards.

If Harvards tax exemption status was revoked, financial assistance programs and research projects would be the hardest, wrote Harvard spokesperson.

Trumps Friday Post ends a week during which Harvard became one of his favorite verbal punching bags. During a speech at the start of the Alabamas University ceremony on Thursday, Trump told thousands of graduates that Harvard had lost his prestige.

It is clear to see that the next chapter in American history will not be written by the Harvard Crimson, he apparently said in reference to the school mascot, not to the student newspaper. It will be written by you, the Crimson Tide.

Trump called Harvard de Harlem on Wednesday in winding remarks on the newspaper, which he concluded by saying that blacks supported his attacks on the funding of universities.

The writer Dhruv T. Patel can be contacted at [email protected]. Follow it on X @Dhruvtkpatel.

The editor Grace E. Yoon can be contacted at [email protected]. Follow it on x @graceunkyoon.

