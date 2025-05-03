The State Department pushes America to the first program with China, Ukraine and Immigration

More than 100 days after the start of the Trump administration, the State Department focuses on the projection of the force message of presidents and world leadership in the country and abroad.

The deputy spokesman for the State Department Tommy Pigott attributes the partnership between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump to explain why the department has accomplished so much at the start of the year.

We will continue to see this vision with President Trump leading this first foreign policy in America, then secretary Rubio and others implementing this vision in collaboration between agencies, said Pigott.

But the role of Rubios in the Trump administration continues to grow. In addition to his responsibility as Secretary of State, he was appointed After THURSDAY.

Pigott says that the secretary can manage additional responsibilities.

“We have already seen so many results because of President Trump, Secretary Rubio, collaboration throughout the team,” he said. I think what is going on now testifies to collaboration, communication and the fact that we have given results and we will continue to provide results.

Price talks in China

Price negotiations with China are a high priority both for the President and the American people.

We are going to put the American worker first, said Pigott. Another important problem with many who we are dealing with is the fentanyl flow.

Trump has issued prices against China both for the trade deficit and the role of countries in This makes its way to the United States on the other side of the border.

Fentanyl is a main cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45, Pigott said. President Trump took measures from the start of his administration to combat this flow and many fentanyl precursors. Start in China, that's where they start, then they cross our border by various means, generally with cartels.

Russia and Ukraine

In Eastern Europe, Russia and Ukraine are still locked in war.

Wednesday, the This should generate income for both countries. However, this does not guarantee American military assistance if the fighting continues or degenerate.

On a global scale, he points out that the United States wants .

Being devoted to other projects in Ukraine to see this reconstruction, said Pigott. This mutual economic benefit between the United States and Ukraine. And what it does is also sending a clear message that the United States has interests acquired in Ukraine and acquired economic interests in Ukraine.

Illegal immigration

Rubio also delivers the illegal repression of Trump immigration.

What we see now are the illegal border crossings down 95% compared to last year, Pigott said. It is a clear promise made, a promise taken from this administration, and it is partly because of the work that secretary Rubio and others have done.

In addition to helping to stop the border passages, Rubio favored a relationship with the president of El Salvadors Nayib Bukele at the start of the administration.

Bukele now to the prisons of El Salvadorien. The Senate Democrats recently threatened to vote that would require a human rights report on one of these prisons. If the vote is adopted, the State Department could be responsible for making the report.

I will not preview or speculate on what could happen in terms of congress, but I would like to thank El Salvador, said Pigott. “In partnership with us to approach this illegal immigration crisis. And once again, as a perfect example of how this transnational crime affects so many nations in our region, how it must end and how the American people want them to end.

He stressed that El Salvadors prisons have reduced crime in their country and have worked to end the illegal immigration crisis in the United States.

We have a first foreign policy in America in the State Department every day. From the first day that secretary Rubio set foot in the building, he pursued a foreign policy in America, said Pigott. But when we do this, we find this common interest, this mutual interest in working with other countries and it makes everyone better.