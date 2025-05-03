The substitution of Letjen Kunto Arief is considered full of political interests, TB Hasanuddin doubts that the professionalism and integrity of the commander TNI





JAKARTA (Teropongsenayan) – The dynamics of change in the change of the lieutenant -general of TNI Kunto Arief Wibowo as Pangkogabwilhan I which was then canceled, member of the House of Representatives Commission I MAJ. Gen. Tni (ret.) High transformation of officers. “The change of Lieutenant-General Kunto Arief, then a few days later, canceled by a new decree, showing that the TNI was too easily shaken by political affairs. He referred to the emergence of public speculations according to which the replacement of the lieutenant-general Kunto was linked to the declaration of the 6th vice-president Triaid Sutrisno and the involvement of the aid of former president Jokowi as a replacement candidate. “The transfer of active soldiers should not be influenced by the opinion of civil society or political pressure. This is a bad precedent for TNI professionalism. The transfer decision should be based on organizational needs, and not because of personal requests,” he said. The TB Hasanuddin considered that these rapid and inconsistent changes in the decree (decree) interfere with the internal stability and the confidence of the public in the neutrality of the TNI as an institution of defense of state. “TNI is a state tool, not a political tool. Mutations must rely on objective and strategic considerations in the interest of the organization, and not to respond to external interests. Do not be thrown through pressure like this,” he said. In addition, he criticized the current management of the TNI commander who was considered as not showing firmness and consistency in maintaining the institutional spirit. “In my opinion, the current leadership of the TNI commander is not good. It should have been rejected from the start of the Kunto lieutenant-general if it is not based on the interests of the organization. Leadership like this should be assessed,” concluded TB Hasanuddin. Taken, a copy of the decree of the decree of the commander TNI KEP 554.A / IV / 3025 concerning the dismissal and the appointment in position in the Indonesian national army Friday 2/5/2025). In a copy of the document, notably showing the son of the 6th vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 1993-1998 as well as the commander of the Indonesian armed forces (shelter) for the LT. 1988-1993 Tni Try Sutrisno, namely the LT. Replacement of Kunto as Pangkogabwil I.

