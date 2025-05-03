Goa stangled Modi, Gandha, Rahul Gandhi, Rau Gandhi, Les Grands Astroites

























Rapid The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room. A jostling during a temple festival in Shirgaon, Goa, resulted in at least six deaths and more than 50 injuries. The incident led chaos among thousands of faithful. Politicians expressed condolences on the incident. New Delhi: At least six people died and more than 50 other people were injured when a jostling broke out during an annual Goa Shirgaon temple festival early on Saturday. The incident took place at the Sree Devi Lairai temple, about 40 kilometers from the state capital, Panaji, when panic spread while thousands of faithful had gathered for the dairy of Jatra (procession). While the injured were transferred to neighboring hospitals for treatment, the exact cause of the stampede has not yet been confirmed. However, the reports suggest that this has happened due to overcrowding and the lack of measures to control crowds. Eyewitness said that around 4 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., there was a sudden rush of the crowd at the Sree Devi Lairai temple. Chaotic scenes took place when people had trouble escaping the dense crowd. Many politicians, including President Doupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gandhi family members, expressed their sorrow about the incident. “Sad to know the unhappy incident of a jostle in Shirgao, Goa who made several lives. I was going to condolences to the bereaved family members and I pray for the rapid recovery of the wounded,” wrote the president in an article on X. Sad to know the unhappy incident of a jostle in Shirgao, Goa who made several lives. I present my condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the rapid recovery of the wounded. President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 3, 2025 Prime Minister Modi said: “Sadrise by loss of lives due to a jostle in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who have lost their relatives. That the wounded are soon recovered. Local administration helps affected people.” He also spoke to the Minister -in -Chief of Goa, Pramod Sawant, and offered his full support. Saddened by the loss of lives due to a jostle in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. That the wounded are recovered soon. Local administration helps people affected: PM @Narendramodi PMO India (@pmoidia) May 3, 2025 The head of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his condolences and said: “The news of the death of several faithful and injuries of many others in a stampede during the annual pilgrimage to the Temple of Leerai Divi in ​​Shirgaon, Goa is very sad. In addition, I hope for the rapid recovery of all the wounded.” ,, Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi) May 3, 2025 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “It is extremely sad to hear about the death of several faithful and injuries to many others due to a stampede during the annual pilgrimage to the Temple of Lerai Devi in ​​Shirgaon, Goa. May God grant peace to the disappeared souls. My deepest condolences to endless families. I wish the rapid recovery of the wounded.” ,, – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankandhi) May 3, 2025 Goa’s chief minister said that he had visited the hospital to meet the injured and assured any possible support for affected families. “Deeply saddened by the tragic Stampe at Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the wounded and I provided any possible support for affected families. I personally monitored the situation to make sure that each necessary measure is taken. Deeply saddened by the tragic Stampe at Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and I provided any possible support for affected families. I personally monitor the situation to make sure that each necessary measurement Dr PRAMOD SAWANT (@drpramodpsawant) May 3, 2025 Goa authorities have launched a 24/7 and 104 assistance line of assistance for medical emergencies, said Goa's Minister of Health, Vishwajit Rane. Goa Medical College and other district hospitals are fully equipped and 10 advanced ambulances have been deployed, he added.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/goa-stampede-shirgaon-pm-modi-gandhis-rahul-gandhi-priyanka-gandhi-react-to-goa-temple-stampede-unfortunate-8318688 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos