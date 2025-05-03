Donald Trump plans $ 163 billion in waking and unnecessary federal expenses





Donald Trump called $ 163 billion in federal expenses in a radical budgetary proposal that tripet programs that his administration considers as awake, unnecessary or armed against ordinary workers.

On Friday, in a budgetary plan subject to the congress, the American president did pressure for non-defense expenses to be reduced by 22.6% at the lowest level since 2017 in parallel with a strong increase in the defense budget.

The Trumps plan would reduce billions of dollars spent before foreign aid, health care, education and the environment, codifying many cuts implemented by the so-called Ministry of Government.

Russ Vought, head of the management and budget office, said current expenses were contrary to the needs of ordinary ordinary workers and embodied to finance non -governmental niche organizations and higher education establishments that have committed to radical ideologies of sex and climate against American lifestyle.

Trumps Budget Wish List occurs as he intensifies his assault against the administrative state. Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, and Doge are leading the radical effort to reduce the size of the federal government.

But many measures will face a difficult battle at Congress, where the Republican Party Trump holds a slim majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

While the president of the room, Mike Johnson, congratulated Trumps Bold Blueprint, Susan Collins, president of the powerful Senate credits committee, said she had serious objections to certain elements.

The Friday proposal describes the priorities of the presidents for discretionary expenses, the part of the federal budget established by the bills of credits to the congress each year. It does not include compulsory spending in the longer term such as social security, health insurance and interest paid on federal debt.

Foreign aid would be particularly affected under Trumps' proposal, with a reduction of $ 49 billion in spending and the triggering of the USAID, which Doge reduced to a skeleton operation.

The budget aims at what the administration has nicknamed the globalist climate program, reducing subsidies for renewable energies and electric vehicles.

It also reduces expenses to the Department of Education, which Trump has promised to close. The plan brings an ax to the financing of agencies such as the National Institutes of Health, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Internal Revenue Service, which, according to him, was armed.

Recommended

By contrasting spending reductions, the plan requires an increase in government spending on soldiers and border security as part of Trumps' commitment to accelerate on illegal immigration. The defense budget would increase by 13%, while internal security would be allocated to an additional 65%.

Chuck Schumer, the main democrat of the Senate, described the budget as without heart and said that his party would fight against the efforts of the Republican legislators to integrate it into the legislation.

As [Trump] Guts Healthcare, Slashes Education and Hollows Out Programs Families rely on Banking Tax Reliefs for billionaires and large companies, wrote Schumer on X. It is not only fiscally irresponsible, it is a betrayal of the workers of a morally in bankrupt.

