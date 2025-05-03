



Kuala Lumpur, on May 3 Tun, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad accused Prime Minister Datuk Anwar Ibrahim of being naive with regard to geopolitics. The former Prime Minister was cited wondering if Anwar seized his complexity and accused the latter of placing economic gains on the principles by being friendly with China. Malaysia is a neutral country. We want to be friendly with the world. We want to chat with all countries. We must not rally to anyone neither America nor China, he told South China Morning Post in an interview. But this government seems to be looking towards China. At the same time, he is afraid to move America. Last month, the president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, visited Malaysia his second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years. During the visit, Anwar said that Malaysia considers China not only a close friend and a neighbor, but also as an important partner through the complete strategic partnership which reflects deep confidence and long -standing cooperation between nations. Dr. Mahathir underlined the foreign policy not aligned with Malaysia, rooted in the decision of Tun Abdul Razaks of 1974 to establish diplomatic links with China, which aimed historically to maintain balanced relations with global powers. Despite this, Dr. Mahathir criticized the change of tone of the Anwars by softening his criticism against the United States on the atrocities of Israels in Palestine after the return of Donald Trump. According to Dr. Mahathir, this reported an approach focused on fear that has undermined moral responsibility. The government is ready to tolerate bad things done by America because it is afraid of America. We are all afraid of America. But we have to take a stand on injustice, he said. In 2023, Anwar alleged that the United States had exerted pressure on Malaysia, its State Department calling for the country's ambassador to Washington on this subject. His office also confirmed by the press that Putrajaya had received an opinion from the United States DMARCHERE on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 13, while the American deputy chief of the Malaysia, Charg of Affairs Manu Bhalla, had called an assistant secretary of the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The US State Department has defined a DMARCHERE as an official diplomatic representation of its official position, its opinions or its official wishes on a given subject that seeks to persuade, inform or collect information from a foreign government, or to protest or oppose the actions of a foreign government.

