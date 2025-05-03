PM Modi continues to avoid manipur; Amit Shah a great failure, explains the congress The 2nd anniversary of ethnic conflicts





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: Reuters

Congress on Saturday May 3, 2025) alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “continues to flee” Manipur and the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, turned out to be a “great failure” in the management of the situation in the state which has been in the influence of ethnic conflicts since 2023. The secretary general of the congress in charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said that the BJP had formed a government in Manipur with a massive mandate in February 2022, and exactly two years ago, the State broke out in sectarian violence. “What started on May 3, 2023 was therefore the self-ducted and self-added derailment of the so-called double Sarkar engine in the state. Three months later, the Supreme Court was forced to declare that there had been an absolute rupture of constitutional machines in the state,” said Ramesh on X. The secretary general of Congress Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar Confronted with a request without confidence in moving by the Congress at the State Assembly, the government of Modi forced the CM to resign and finally imposed the reign of the president on February 13, 2025 to twenty months after the people demanded, he declared. Political games “The anxiety and suffering of manipur continue. Political games are underway. “More importantly, the PM continues to avoid and avoid manipur. He did not meet anyone from the state. He went all over the world but did not find the time either the inclination or the sensitivity to visit the troubled state and contact people there,” he said. The Minister of the Interior to whom the Prime Minister externalized the management of Manipur turned out to be a “great failure,” said Ramesh. “Manipur deserves better. The inhabitants of Manipur are waiting for the PM to arrive in Imphal and goes around the beautiful state and extends the touch of healing – at least to the extent that he is able to do so,” said the secretary general of the Congress. More than 220 people were killed and thousands made homelessness in ethnic violence between Meiteis, based in Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo groups, based in the hills, May 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-continues-to-shun-manipur-amit-shah-a-big-failure-says-congress-on-2nd-anniversary-of-ethnic-conflict/article69533534.ece

