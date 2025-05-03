



Hearings to examine the military transition to civilian, focusing on success after service. (Official photo of the American Senate by Rosa Pineda)

The president of the Senate of Armed Services of the Services said that the budget request would reduce President Trumps Military Options and his lever for negotiating. The Management and Budget Office (OMB) sent President Donald Trumps the request for a discretionary budget for the 2026 fiscal year at the US Congress on Friday. The president's proposal reduces the non -defensive discretion of $ 163 billion to 23%compared to the level adopted in 2025. The White House declared that it would also increase defense expenses by 13%, and that credits for the Ministry of Internal Security would increase by almost 65%, “to guarantee that our soldiers and other agencies repulse the invasion of our border assignment.” However, the American Mississippi senator, Roger Wicker (R), the president of the Senate Armed Services Committee, challenged the CMB's request. Wicker said in a statement published on Friday that President Trump had managed to campaign on a peace program through force, “but his advisers at the management and budget office apparently did not listen.” “For the defense budget, Omb has requested a fifth consecutive year of financing the Biden administration, leaving flat military spending, which is a reduction in real terms,” ​​said Senator Wicker. “The great and beautiful reconciliation bill has always been supposed to fundamentally change the management of the Pentagon to programs like Golden Dome, support for borders and unmanned capacities not to put paper on umbes, to shred the bones of our military capacities and to our support for the military.” Wicker continued by saying that the OMB does not require a budget of billions of dollars; It requests a budget of $ 892.6 billion, which is a reduction in real terms. “This budget would decrease President Trumps Military Options and its lever for negotiation lever,” said Wicker. He explained that the United States faced an “axis of attackers” led by the Chinese Communist Party, “which has already sparked a trade war rather than negotiating in good faith”. “We need a real peace thanks to the force to ensure that Xi Jinping does not launch a military war against us in Asia, beyond its existing military support for the Russians, the Iranians, the Hamas and the Houthis,” added Wicker. A declaration of the White House says that the budget request for the Ministry of Defense is based on the promise of presidents to achieve peace by force by providing the resources to rebuild the army, restore deterrence and relaunch warrior ethics in the armed forces. “In combination with $ 119 billion in compulsory funding, the budget increases defense expenses by 13% and prioritizes investments to strengthen the security, security and sovereignty of the homeland, dissuade Chinese aggression into Indo-Pacific and revitalize our industrial defense base,” said the White House declaration. However, Senator Wicker maintains that the request is not far enough. I said for months that the defense of defense of reconciliation do not replace the need for real growth in the basic budget of the army, “said Wicker.” This is what I will work in the congress with President Trump and Secretary Hegseth to implement the Presidents of Peace through the order of the day of force.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://magnoliatribune.com/2025/05/02/senator-wicker-on-trumps-budget-request-presidents-advisors-were-apparently-not-listening/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos