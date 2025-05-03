Opening of the vizhinjam port, PM Modis slide to the opposition: this will give white nights | India News





Dedicating the port of Vizhinjam in the Kerala on the left in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has excavated at the CPI (M) for his long -standing opposition to private investment.

Presence of the Adani group for completing the construction in short period, said Modi in the presence of the industrialist Gautam Adani, I came back to visit the port. When the inhabitants of Gujarat learn that Adani has built such a right port here in Kerala, he has been working on ports in Gujarat for 30 years, but he has not yet built such a port there, he will have to be ready to face their anger. I would also like to tell our chief minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) that you are a strong pillar of the Indi alliance. (MP of Congress) Shashi Tharoor is also seated here, and today's event will give many night people.

The RS 8.800-CRORE Vizhinjam International Deepwater Portable Multipurpose is developed by Adani Ports and SEZ Limited on a model of design, construction, financing, operating and transfer (DBFOT). In 2015, when the Congress regime at the time signed the agreement with the Adani group, the ICC (M), then in the opposition, nicknamed it a terrestrial scam of 6,000 curly of rupees. However, on the inaugural site, the head of the ICC (M) and Minister of the State of Port VN Vasavan qualified the industrialist of our partner Adani. The story continues below this announcement Referring to the reference of state ministers to Adani, the Prime Minister said that when our port minister delivered his speech, he said that Adani was our partner in governments. A minister of a communist government says that for the private sector, it changes India. At one point, while the translator missed the reference to India Alliance as an Indian Airlines, said the Prime Minister, the translator could not (translate these lines), but the message went where he was to. In response to the remarks of the PMS, the secretary general of the AICC (organization) KC Venugopal said that even after the horrible terrorist attack in Pahalgam, our PM remains fixed to disturb the sleep of opposition leaders instead of confronting the real Pakistan threat. But rest assured, PM, when you are busy with your distractions, our white nights will be responsible for you. We will instill you tirelessly to define a calendar for caste census, delete the 50% ceiling on the reserve and finally provide the strong decisive response that Pakistan rightly deserves, he said. The story continues below this announcement Stressing the role of the private sector in the elevation of the India maritime industry to new heights, Modi said that in public-private partnerships, thousands of crores have been invested in the past 10 years. This collaboration has not only improved India ports to global standards, but also rendered them in the future, he said. The Prime Minister also used the event to strike an agreement with the Christian Community of States, in particular the Catholic segment which lives along the coastal belt. He paid tribute to Pope Francis, who died last week, saying that the world will remember his contributions. He also shared his personal experiences with the Pope, expressing his gratitude for having had multiple opportunities to meet him. The port of RS 8,900 drivers, Indias First Deepwater Transhipment Hub, is a symbol of the development of the new age, said Modi. Only 10 marine kilometers of an international shipping route is prominent, the port can accommodate new generation ultra-wide container ships. With the highest ships and the management systems of trafficking in AI -based ships, it is designed for fully automated automated operations. The story continues below this announcement The nation had to undergo loss of income because it depended on foreign ports for transhipment. This port will change this. Country money will now be used for its own development. The money that went abroad earlier will now create new economic opportunities for the inhabitants of Kerala and Vizhinjam, said Modi. The port is likely to reduce the dependence of the India with regard to transhipment centers abroad such as Colombo, Dubai and Singapore, which represent 75% of the India transbritation cargo. Chief Minister Vijayan qualified the commissioning of the ports of Keralas to come into service to become reality and credited the determination of states for having relaunched a project confronted with decades of uncertainty. Initially envisaged in 1991, the port was faced with offers, natural calamities, shortages of equipment and public events before Adani Ports obtained the project in 2015. The government of the State spent 5,370 freeze on the project, paying Rs 2,497 crosses and the center giving Rs 818 crores as financing the viability difference. Although planned to be completed in 2045, the project began to operate in 2024, and all the phases should now be completed by 2028. The story continues below this announcement Modi stressed that the port is only a component of a broader vision. The development of infrastructure alone can provide economic development. We integrate the highways, the railways, the airways and the sailing channels under a plan for industrial growth, he said.

