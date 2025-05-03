



President Donald Trump congratulated the University of Alabama and the promotion of spring 2025 on May 1 at a special start ceremony.

“You have learned a lot about the victory here in Alabama, and now we need you to help you win for America,” said Trump, referring to the AU AU in athletics and academics.

More: fiery speeches mark the demonstrations against President Trump's visit to Tuscaloosa

Thousands of graduates, students, family members, Coleman Coliseum more filled on the UA campus, where Trump delivered an opening speech before the ceremonies of early 2025 AU. The former Alabama football coach, Nick Saban, and the president of the AU, Stuart Bell, were also presented as guest speakers.

The May 1 ceremony preceded the ceremonies at the start of the UAS, which will be held from May 2 to 4 in the Colosseum. During these eight ceremonies specific to college, the names of the graduates will be announced and the diplomas conferred.

Bell opened the ceremony by recognizing the achievements of this year's promotion.

“The graduates, this evening, is all around you, this evening is a unique and special celebration of everything you have accomplished, the dedication it took to reach this moment and the brilliant future that awaits us,” he said.

Bell said the ceremony, which featured Trump as a honor speaker, was a link between the academic investigation, civic leadership and the public service.

“This evening is particularly significant because we welcome the President of the United States to our campus. His presence and his desire to share a message with you really make it an unforgettable opportunity. A belief that anchors our mission to AU is that education and the public service is linked, that the knowledge you earn in our classrooms like ours will help politics, the world's change,” said Bell.

During the event, several speakers granted special recognition to Bell for his leadership and contributions to the AU. Bell said he had planned the president of Toretereas UA in July after carrying the cornerstone for 10 years. Bellann, 67, these plans in a declaration of January 15, saying that his retirement will come into force in the middle of the summer.

Saban, who retired as a UA football coach in January 2024, thought about the impact of Bell leadership in UA.

“Here, at the University of Alabama, in the past 10 years, you have returned the Best University. You have improved me. You have helped us have a successful program, because we always have the support we needed. And leadership is to serve other people. And Dr. Bell has created an excellent example,” said Saban.

During his remarks, Saban congratulated the promotion of 2025 and encouraged them to seek excellence in all their efforts.

Saban also had the task of introducing President Trump, a moment that Saban called jokingly as an opening act before the main event.

“It's a special moment for me, but I have to be honest with you, I feel like I was the warm-up group for the Rolling Stones,” he said.

Trump opened his remarks with a “Rollida!” And special recognition for the promotion of 2025, which includes nearly 6,000 students.

Trump praised the winning tradition of the Alabama football team, and he praised the members of the 2025 promotion for their academic success. He encouraged graduates to continue the same winning spirit outside the class.

The president, who obtained a second non -consecutive term in office after the 2024 elections, discussed the current state of the nation, highlighting the achievements of his administration and the potential for future progress.

“We celebrate the first 100 most successful days of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” said Trump.

He also shared his reflections on various political subjects and questions, including gender identity and female sports, immigration and border security, the implementation of prices and more.

Trump concluded his remarks by encouraging graduates to aim for greatness despite their young age or other factors.

“If you are here today and you think you are too young to do something great, let me tell you that you are wrong. You are not too young,” he said.

The May 1 event marked Trump's third visit to the AU campus. During his first term in 2019, Trump attended the Alabama-LSU football match at Stade Bryant-Denny. As a presidential candidate in 2024, Trump attended the Alabama-Georgia game.

The last American president sitting to speak to the Coliseum Wasronald Reaganin 1984.

Reach Jasmine Hollie to [email protected].

