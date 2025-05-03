PM Modi throws the basis of the Amaravatis Renaissance, launches RS 58,000 Projects in Andhra Pradesh | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra modified launched on Friday and threw the foundation stone for a series of development initiatives worth more than 58,000 roasters in Andhra Pradesh, including the resumption of the construction of Amaravatis as the capital of the States. He initiated the full support of the centers to develop Andhra Pradesh in a growth engine for a Bharat Viksit.

Addressing a public rally in Amaravati alongside Andhra Pradesh Minister in chief n Naidu music And the deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, the Prime Minister described the city as a symbol of aspirations. Amaravati was the name of the capital of Indralok, and it is not just a coincidence that Amravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh. It is a sign of the establishment of ' Swarna Andhra '. “Swarna Andhra” will strengthen the way for a Viksit Bharat And Amravati will allow the vision of “Swarna Andhra,” he said.

As part of the revival of the Amaravatis City City project, Prime Minister Modi threw the foundation stone for 74 projects worth 49,000 roasters, including the construction of the Assembly, the High Court, the Secretariat, the Judicial and the Housing for 5,200 Families. He also launched infrastructure and attenuation of flooding with a 320 km transport network, underground public services and advanced flood management systems.

By reaffirming his longtime admiration for CM Naidus Vision, Prime Minister Modi recalled, when I was newly elected CM from Gujarat, I very closely monitored the initiatives that Chandrababu Naidu took in Hyderabad. I learned a lot and today I had the opportunity to implement them.

Stressing the future Amaravati potential, he said that the city would become a hub for this, AI, green energy, education and health care, realizing the dreams of young people. The central government extends all the support and infrastructure necessary for the state government to promote growth and development in these fields, he added.

The Prime Minister also stressed that between 2014 and 2019, the center had provided any possible assistance to the construction of Amaravatis. Counting tribute to the old CM NT Rama Rao, he said, we have to work with Unis to make Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh the growth engine of Viksit Bharat, we must realize NTR's dream. Chandrababu, brother Pawan Kalyan, we have to do it and we only have to do it.

Among the key announcements, there were nine central projects worth 5,028 roasters, including a DRDO missile test center from 1,459 RS RS in Nagayalanka (Krishna district), an Ekta Mall shopping center with 100 drivers of Visakhapatnam and multiple road connectivity and rail modules.

The PM Ekta Mall will promise to make manufacturing in India, will empower craftsmen as part of the ONE District One products scheme and improve the presence on the local craft market. Six national highway projects with a value of RS 3,176 crores, and a rail bridge in Guntakal have also been lit to improve inter -treatment and logistics connectivity.

In addition, Prime Minister Modi has devoted three railway projects worth 254 rushes and inaugurated eight national roads of roads worth 3,860 beliefs, aimed at stimulating tourism and providing easier access to destinations like Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Malakonda.

Stressing the commitment of centers to farmers, Prime Minister Modi said that more than RS 12 Lakh Core had been spent to make the fertilizer affordable nationally, while Andhra farmers have received 5,500 rupees under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana and RS 17,500 crosses via PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

PM Modi noted that rapid growth in rapid infrastructure in the past decade has made it one of the fastest modernizing nations. Between 2009 and 2014, the budget of the combined railways of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was lower than the driver of Rs 900. Today, afterwards, exceeds 9,000 roasters, he said.

Calling Amaravati not only a city but a shakti to transform Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi assured the people of the state: you will always find me with you for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

