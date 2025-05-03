Viral. !!! Jokowi's name is used as the name of palm sowing

This is a form of our appreciation to Mr. Jokowi. We know that with palm trees rich in advantages, leaves with trees of trees can be used. It is the same thing as Mr. Jokowi, for 10 years as president of Indonesia, he gave so many advantages to all Indonesians, “said Darmizal

Jakarta | PRESIDENT The 7th RI, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), signed a certificate of approval appointed as a palm seed with the name “Aren Genjah Jokowi” in the center of Jakarta, Friday May 2, 2025.

The approval of the name was signed directly by the former governor of Dki Jakarta who was seen wearing a white shirt and black clothing pants which has become his brand.

Present at the signature ceremony at the time, the president of Jokowi for Prabowo Gibran Volunteer or Rejo Pro Gibran HM Darmizal, Iis Letty Jumiaty Coordinator of the Aren Farmers Group as well as the owners of PT Mitra Aren Indonesia and the Zul Azis culture expert as well as to offer the name Aren Genjah Jahwawi.

Iis Letty said that the group of farmers and farmers have welcomed the presence of beans called Are Genjah Jokowi.

He explained that the upper palm sowing will later be planted in various regions of Indonesia. For the first step, it will be a priority first on the island of Java.

Iis Letty mentioned the reason for the incorporation of the name of Jokowi to the upper palm sowing. He said, the incorporation, as a form of appreciation and appreciation of the groups of American farmers and the producers of palm trees, in particular in the west of Java and the center of Java for the management of the 7th Indonesian president, which managed to develop Indonesia on almost everything.

“In particular the development of infrastructure that farmers are very necessary for the distribution of their cultures,” he said.

Meanwhile, the president of Rejo Pro Gibran HM Darmizal revealed that the wishes of the group of farmers have pinned the name of Jokowi on the upper seeds so that they remember their children and grandchildren later.

According to him, the palm trees are so beneficial for the environment, the preservation of nature and the economic improvement of the community.

“It is a form of our appreciation to Mr. Jokowi. We know that with rich palm trees in advantages, leaves to the trunk of the tree can all be used. It is the same thing as Mr. Jokowi, for 10 years as president of Indonesia, he gave so many advantages to all Indonesians,” said Darmizal, Saturday May 3. 2025.

This former Yogyakarta UGM alumni appreciated Jokowi's steps in the middle of his busy schedule always wanted to take care of farmers in Indonesia. Especially palm producers.

“This is the thing that we are very proud and salute with Mr. Jokowi. Even if he is as busy as him, but he is always willing to take the time to share with the inhabitants of Indonesia, he explained.

Darmizal hopes that the Jokowi Genjah palm will later offer many advantages to the generalized community, in particular farmers.

He explained that the palm is one of the native Indonesian plants which has been maintained for generations by generation by generation by our ancestors.

“In fact, it is said that during the time of Sunan Walisongo, Aren was symbolized as a nusantara with golden chocolate which has a great advantage. We therefore hope that this tree can be a pride which brings advantages and prosperity to the community, concluded.