Politics
Husband and father who refused to deny his Catholic faith shown by Islamic terrorists in cashmere, India in India
Washington, DC Newsroom, May 2, 2025 / 15:14 PM
Here is an overview of news from the Catholic world that you may have missed this week:
Catholic who refused to deny his faith drawn by Islamic terrorists in India
A 57 -year -old Catholic, Sushil Nathaniel, was one of 26 people killed during a terrorist attack in cashmere (also called Pahalgam), India last week last week, According to a report in Asia.
The wife of Nathaniels, who escaped with their two children, told Asianews that her husband had been shot in the head by terrorists after refusing to recite the declaration of Islamic faith.
While celebrating his funeral, Bishop Thomas Kuttimackal by Indore described Nathaniel as a martyr and praised his courage not to hide his faith even under the threat of arms.
Lebanese Christians remember Pope Francis's special paternal love
Lebanese Christians in the country and the diaspora communities around the world took the time to commemorate Pope Francis, remembering his special paternal love for Lebanon, According to Aci MenaPartner of News in Arabic CNAS.
The bishops led solemn liturgies to Beirut, Zgharta and Sidon, while the Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi, recovering from surgery, sent a sincere message praising the spiritual impact of the popes. In Rome, Bishop Youssef Soueif led a mass to Maroun church with members of the Lebanese diaspora. Even in Lom, Togo, the faithful of Maronite gathered to honor the deceased pontiff in prayer.
Throughout its papacy, Pope Francis held a deep and paternal affection for Lebanon. To support the demonstrations led by young people in 2019 at the call to unity among political leaders, he remained attentive to the struggles of the countries. Although a visit scheduled for 2022 was postponed, Francis continued to express themselves for Lebanon, notably urging the rapid election of a president in 2024. In 2021, he summoned Lebanese Christian leaders to the Vatican for a special day of prayer and reflection dedicated to the future of the countries.
Conference on the role of Christians in the future of Syria takes place in Aleppo
In Aleppo, Catholic Education Association launched the first Pentecost conference of a nation to underline the role of Syrian Christians in the shaping of the future of the country, ACI MENA reported Wednesday.
The event brought together 250 participants from various religious and ethnic horizons to discuss constitutional reform, social justice and national identity. Church leaders highlighted the historical role of Christian communities as active contributors and not passive observers of the development of Syries while advocating forgiveness, coexistence and civic commitment.
Diplomats in Nigeria evolve Pope Francis as a leader in truth, peace, equality
The members of the Diplomatic Corps of Nigeria paid tribute brilliant to Pope Francis, describing the deceased pontiff as a global lighthouse of peace, truth, humility and justice.
The words will fail me on it. He was a wonderful human being, a leader in truth, peace, equality, solidarity, unity and love, the Honorary Consul of Colombia in Nigeria, Maricel Romero, Aci Africa, Cnas News, news partner in Africa, said on Tuesday after a commemorative mass in Pope Francis Honor.
The European Union ambassador to Nigeria and Eurasia Gautier Mignot praised the late Pope for his most humble, the most vulnerable and the poorest.
(The story continues below)
Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Only 15% of South Korean Catholics attend mass, according to the latest study
A new study published by the Catholic Conference of Bishops in Korea revealed that around 15 Catholics out of 100 in South Korea attended mass regularly last year, UCA News reported.
The study, entitled 2024 statistics on the Catholic Church in Korea, revealed that the total number of Catholics in South Korea in 2024 was almost 6 million, or about 11.4% of the total population.
The German cardinal describes the fraternal and cordial mood among the cardinals in Rome
Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, the archbishop of Cologne, Germany, described the attitude among the cardinals gathered in Rome for the conclave as fraternal and cordial In an interview with CNA Deutsch, news partner in German CNAS, Tuesday.
Most of the cardinals have not been seen for a long time and many are happy and have been happy to meet again, he said. This is what I felt too.
During the general congregations, the Cardinals meetings in preparation for the conclave, which begins on May 7, a very concentrated and calm objective work mood prevails, Woelki explained.
With all the differences and different perspectives that are naturally brought about, different partial churches and with different cultures and mentalities, he said that there was simply good conviviality.
