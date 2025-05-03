The TNI retirement forum requires Gibran's indictment, Jokowi said by forging for his child





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The former president, Joko Widodo, said that he respected the requests made by the retired forum of TNI soldiers concerning the indictment of Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice-president.

The statement was published by Jokowi during the meeting with volunteers supporting Prabowo Gibran in southern Jakarta on Friday May 2, 2025. Immanuel Ebenezer was one of the people present in Reunion.

“Mr. Jokowi said it was going. It is a forging for his son,” said Immanuel, imitating Jokowi's words TempoSaturday May 3, 2025.

Jokowi, he continued, appreciated the retirement forum requests as a form of freedom of opinion guaranteed by the 1945 Constitution.

Therefore, he said, Jokowi did not want to care to answer seriously. He considered demand as one of the risks to become state representatives.

“M. Jokowi was also often invited to resign.

Previously, the TNI soldiers' retirement forum demanded the dismissal of Gibran as vice-president. The request was paid into eight elements of the declaration of attitude of the forum towards the Prabowo SUBIANTO government.

In addition to demanding the dismissal of Gibran, the forum also requires other things such as the restoration of the legal and government system in accordance with the mandate of the 1945 Constitution; Supports the work program on the Red and White Cabinet, except for the IKN Mega project.

Then, the cessation of the PIK 2 national strategic project, Reinang Eco City, a project that harms the community and the environment, as well as the stop and return of foreign workers to their country of origin.

Then, the Prabowo government is also required to control the management of mines which does not comply with the rules and the constitution; Make a reshuffle of the cabinet against the ministers involved in crime to have double loyalty.

Also restore the function of the police as security and public order under the auspices of the Ministry of the Interior.

The eight requests for requests were signed by 103 generals, 73 Admiral, 65 Marshal, 91 Colonel, as well as directly known to the former general vice-president (ret.) Sutrisno braid.

The Special Advisor to the President of the General of Security Policy and Affairs (Ret.) Wiranto said that Prabowo had understood the eight points of requests submitted by the TNI retirement forum.

However, Prabowo could not immediately give answers because they had to study requests that were not light, but fundamental.

He continued, Prabowo could not respond to the requests for the imitation of Gibran because she was outside the President's rule. “I cannot interfere with each other. Proposals that are not on the ground, the field of the president will certainly not be answered,” Wiranto at Jakarta Palace said on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/forum-purnawiran-tni-tuntut-pemakzulan-gibran-jokowi-bilang-tempaan-buat-anaknya-1324578 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos