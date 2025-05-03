What Keir Starmer could learn from Boris Johnson about British ambition

A City Friend has just returned from a round cruise in the world. While we crossed his photos, he pointed out how sympathetic people were in the various destinations, how much he had sailed in Sydney, Singapore and Cape Town. In some places, they were welcomed by welcoming evenings, they felt wanted, the inhabitants are delighted to see them.

Compare this to Great Britain. Here, there is little chance of mooring in London, in the middle of the historical views of the capital. Instead, it's a quay in Southampton. Our attitude was not a gratitude that tourists visited and spent their money but rights. We did not do everything as possible as a nation to make them feel special and desired.

There were plans for a terminal of passenger ship in Greenwich, but they were kibosed for pollution reasons. It is true that the liners like to operate their engines during their stay and that people lived near the Thames, but that applies elsewhere and, in addition, there was little concession, no attempt at compromise. This part of the edge of the river remains relatively undeveloped. The loss of Londons was good, the loss of Londons.

Cruises are a large company, gaining popularity all the time. The figures that participate increase and the ships are becoming increasingly large and more spectacular. London loses. There is a cruise trade in Tilbury, but not much the city descends in the order of international hierarchy. Floating palates travel in the middle of New York; Similarly, Rome, which is not adjacent to the sea, has the facilities near Civitvecchia to bring the monked vacationers.

In Great Britain, we do not look back to wad them. Add to that a lack of vision and imagination at the top, which allows obstacles to be insurmountable and upset the shoulders and drops rather than by the pushes and finds an acceptable solution, and we are struck by stasis and suffer economically.

These are not mentalities confined to cruising holidays. It is obvious to Heathrow and Gatwick, our two most popular airports, where travelers must negotiate dreary and crazy stairs and travelers who often do not work. It is depressing and cold.

Likewise, one of our most popular rail terminals is London Euston; To say that it is a horror, unfit for use, is an understatement. Euston is a shame. The change, we are assured, comes, but do not hold your breath. He has been in such a condition for decades, but nothing has been done.

There are perfectly convincing reasons for which Euston, a marine ocean dock in Greenwich and other sites that should be improved and advanced, drag or perish completely. As a company, was an expert in the presentation of arguments to explain why something cannot happen as opposed to the reason why it can, or must.

We accept it for what it is; Then, when we advent ourselves abroad, we come back, we are amazing their transport links and their infrastructures up to date. We also note how we were not subject to local sales taxes of the type that we demand that foreigners pay in the United Kingdom. Again, our insistence on the taxation of a tourist tax is easily explained that our public handbag is drained, we must increase, each small help.

It is not surprising that tourists from our streets save their madness for Paris or Madrid. Mathematics tell us that we miss their custom, that they would generate more income for the United Kingdom if they came here and have passed here than never raised via the sample. Companies and jobs depend on them, but apparently, we do not allow them the same hospitality they receive elsewhere, we give the impression of not encouraging them at all.

While the retailers are dismayed, our political leaders remain unconscious. Greenwich's suggested investment was led by Morgan Stanley, the colossus of American investment banks and no stranger to the management of the super rich and financial world power. We should win Morgan Stanley and, moreover, his peers, without sending a signal which says not to disturb.

Sir Keir Starmer will declare anyone who listens to Britain is open to business. It is a mantra trotted again and again. Tangible evidence suggest the opposite. If there is progress, it is slow, essentially much slower than our competitors. Because it is the knot; We cannot simply sit down and rest on our laurels, rushing into a glorious and believing past that will support us, that the future will happen in a way.

The last Prime Minister who appreciated this was Boris Johnson; He was on imagination and ambition. Unfortunately, Johnson could not afford his vision in practice. A part did not succeed, but he transmitted excitement and enthusiasm. Starmer has the qualities that Johnson did not have that he knows the process and the structure. Unfortunately, he does not share the audacity and passion for johnsons. In Johnson and Starmer, we went from one extreme to another.

We desperately need leadership that is between the two. My friends of friends provide the image.