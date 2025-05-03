Modi relaunches the Amaravati project; praises Naidus Vision, the commitments of the centers support

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that when he became the chief minister of Gujarat, he used to study and imitate the model adopted by the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, in the field of technological development.

Modi inaugurated a total of 94 projects for 57,962 roots of rupes during a public meeting held in Amaravati, to relaunch the Amaravati City City project on Friday May 2.

Among these were foundations for projects involving 74 work for Rs 49,000 crores, foundations for nine projects of the central government worth 5,028 rushes of rupees, an inauguration of eight national road works for 3,620 roasters and an inauguration of three new railway projects.

Modi rents naidus futuriste vision

Addressing the rally, Modi praised his ally NDA, declaring that it was a question of adopting futuristic technologies or relying on a large scale and delivering it quickly, Chandrababu Naidu was able to do so effectively.

“”Amaravati Oka Nagaram Kadhu, Oka Shakthi“Said Modi en Telugu, describing the city as a power that could modernize Andhra Pradesh, achieving the aspirations of young people thanks to artificial intelligence, green energy, clean energy and in the education and health sectors.

“In the years to come, Amaravati will be a leading city in all these sectors, and the center will help the government of the State to carry out various projects in these sectors at a record speed,” said Modi.

Recalling how in 2015, he threw the foundation stone for the capital of Amaravati and helped the government in all ways helping to create infrastructure for this purpose, he now said that all the eclipses have passed and that infrastructure works have gained speed in the capital.

Swarna Andhra, Vision by Viksit Bharat linked to Amaravati

“We all know that the capital of Indra Lok was Amaravati. It is not only a coincidence. Amaravati is an indication of 'Swarna Andhra' And 'Viksit Bharat'take shape. Amaravati will help realize the dream of 'Viksit Bharat“Declared Modi.

“It was NTR's dream to see a Viksit Andhra Pradesh. We should come together to make Amaravati the growth engine of Viksit Bharat, and realize NTR's dream,” said Modi, calling the chief minister of the AP N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief K Pawan Kalyan to realize this dream.

“”Chandrababu Naidu Garu, Pawan Kalyan Garu, Idi Manamu Cheyali, Idi Maname Cheyali“He said, stressing that the dream should be realized by them, and only them.

The infrastructure thrust will create job lakhs

Modi said that over the past decade, physical, digital and social infrastructure was under development across the country, and that India was at the forefront of this, whose results of Andhra Pradesh also obtained.

In AP, he declared that a new chapter of connectivity was being written, the road network being connected between districts and states, farmers having access to larger markets, which also benefited employees, industrialists and the tourism sector.

He said that the new highway between Renigunta and Naiduduta, for which he laid the foundation stone, will reduce the time for the faithful Darshan From Lord Venkateshwara to Tirupati.

Stressing the need for rail connectivity in the development of any country, he recalled that although the funds allocated to the budget of railways to the Andhra Pradesh between 2009 and 2014 was less than RS 900 crore, the central funds of railways in the current budget were of more than 9,000 RS crores, which experienced an increase of ten times.

Modi said that 100% electrification of the railway lines had been carried out in AP, 8 trains Vande Bharat were put into service, and the Amrut Bharat trains also went from the state, with 750 railways on bridges and sub-hosted sub-brators, and 70 railroad trains were modernized in the state.

“There will be a multiplier of effects of the development of infrastructure in the manufacturing sector and the construction industry, creating lakhs of jobs. I had said of the Red Fort that the poor, farmers, women and young people were the four pillars that were to be supported to see a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Job lakhs, direct aid to farmers and poor

Developing on the steps taken by the center in this direction, he declared that the center had spent RS 12 Lakh crosses on a fertilizer subsidy. Rs 5,500 spikes of harvest insurance has been claimed under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, and Rs 17,500 crore was spent for Prime Minister Kisan Sammam Nidhi in Andhra Pradesh so far.

“The river affair work is taking a rhythm, and our goal is to see that each house obtains drinking water and that each field is irrigated. The Poanvaram project will change the life of the Lakhs. All the help is extended by the center to get there,” said Modi.

Stressing the contribution of Andhra Pradesh to the spatial achievements of India, Modi said that the State had made the nation proud of each launch of Sriharikota. He added that the range of Drdo-Navadurga missile tests newly launched in Nagayalanka, for which he threw the foundation, would further strengthen the India defense capacities.

“Today, the force of India is not only our weapons, but also our unity,” said Modi, expressing his happiness on the “Ekta shopping center” built in Visakhapatnam, another project put today. He said that the Ekta shopping center would present the diversity of the country, strengthening the 'Ek bharat shresthh bharat feel.

In response to Chandrababu Naidu inviting him to a yoga mega event scheduled for the AD on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, Modi said that he would be happy to join the residents of the AP.

He called on the government after carrying out various programs for 50 days in the yoga day period and creating a world record in a way, promoting yoga significantly.

Amaravati: a dream that takes shape

“AP does not have a shortage of those who dream, and those who realize their dreams. After evolving in the right direction and captured the right growth speed. Chandrababu Naidu announced that Amaravati would be built in 3 years. I can see where GDP (Gross domestic product) could go there in 3 years,” observed Modi.

Modi said that he did not only see a city under construction, but a dream realized of a new Amaravati, and a New Andhra Pradesh taking shape, where the Buddhist culture of peace and development occurred simultaneously.

“I assure you once again than for the AP development, you will see me walking shoulder with AP in the coming days. Thank you, ”he concluded.

The right leader at the right time: Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu praised Narendra Modi as the right leader of the country at the right time, describing him as a strong and balanced statesman.

“People around the world accept it as the leader. We have seen our country grow as an economy, from the 10th greatest economy to the 5th largest in 11 years. We have to go beyond Japan and reach 4th place this year, and reach 3rd place by 2027, exceeding Germany. If we must become the first economy, it is only possible by Modi Ji, ”said Naidu.

He said that thanks to well-being, development and empowerment, a new India was emerging, where he said that 15 drivers had been withdrawn from poverty. He also expressed that the caste of the national caste would change the situation, which would fill the gap between the wealthy and the non.

“India is safe and India will develop under the leadership of Modi Ji,” said Naidu.

Naidu also thanked 29,000 farmers for alienating their 34,000 acres in land for the construction of the capital of Amaravati.